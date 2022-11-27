ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

hammer of the heretic
3d ago

if the man is admitting that he tries to hurt the opponents because he's not that good of a player, he should be fired immediately and suspended by the league as they did to the saints after bounty-gate. intentionally trying to hurt someone? that should be treated as a criminal offense. smh.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him

Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons OBJ Could Choose To Sign With The Cowboys

The entire NFL world knows how much the Dallas Cowboys and their players want Odell Beckham Jr. However, the Cowboys aren’t the only team who have their eyes on the veteran receiver. With at least one other team in the running, what are two reasons the Cowboys can give...
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Creeped Out By Jason Garrett Video

Jason Garrett has been pretty good on television since joining NBC's Sunday Night in America preview show. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach had fans creeped out on Sunday night, though. Garrett gave a creepy smile and stared into the camera prior to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs RB Ronald Jones said about his Week 12 debut

Kansas City Chiefs RB Ronald Jones saw his first opportunity of the 2022 NFL season in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. A healthy scratch for 10 consecutive weeks, Jones turned his “legitimate chance to play” into a fruitful debut with the Chiefs in Week 12. He appeared in 15% of the team’s offensive snaps, carrying the ball four times for 12 yards and catching a 22-yard reception. He didn’t have a single negative play all game long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: OBJ's lawyer talks deboarding, offense working on pre-snap penalties

Odell Beckham’s aborted plane ride dominated headlines in Cowboys Nation on an off Sunday, with the free agent wide receiver set to visit Dallas in another week’s time. By Sunday night, Beckham’s lawyer had issued a statement that painted a very different picture of what happened aboard that American Airlines flight. League sources suggest that it likely won’t impact Beckham’s upcoming team meetings anyway, and another source thinks the smart money is on Beckham wearing the star.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ playmaker gaining ‘his confidence back’ is huge moving forward

Michael Gallup hadn’t surpassed 50 receiving yards in a single game since returning from an ACL injury in Week 4. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had had some moments here and there but production-wise there wasn’t any consistency. On Thanksgiving’s win over the New York Giants though, Gallup...
The Spun

Chiefs Have Signed Former Star SEC Wide Receiver

Along with adding Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed another familiar name. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City signed wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad. Though the transaction wire listed the moves, the team hasn't confirmed signing Edwards or Gordon yet.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

The NFL hasn’t learned an obvious lesson about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Some quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be blitzed in the NFL. Sure, there are some spots here and there in which you need to turn up the heat no matter who’s on the other side of the line of scrimmage. But some names you’ve got to respect more than others.
NBC Sports

How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night

As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

How 49ers legend Young overcame separation anxiety as child

Programming Note: Catch an excerpt of Steve Young's interview Sunday during "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area. Steve Young is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and 49ers legend. But his journey to the top was filled with many lows. Lows that, for so long, were kept hidden...
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Tuesday Roster Cut

On Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys released a player that will be a popular priority on waivers. The team reportedly released defensive lineman Tarell Basham. The former third-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts was in a crowded defensive end room and just couldn't keep his place. Now he'll be available...
Yardbarker

Jordan Poyer to Cowboys? Model Wife Rachel Bush Hints at Move

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t usually big on signing “name” free agents, though Odell Beckham Jr. could change that. And Rachel Bush seems to think she could change that, too. Could the Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer be setting up for a big move this offseason?. According to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy