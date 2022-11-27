Neighboring communities are getting in the spirit with several holiday events in the coming weeks. Lady Lake will host its annual Christmas parade with a “Christmas Under the Sea” theme at 10 a.m. Saturday. “We definitely have a true small-town feel to our Christmas parade, which gives it a charm that you are not going to find in many of the bigger ones,” said Mike Burske, Director of Lady Lake’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s a very personable parade where everybody knows everybody, which is a huge asset to us.” The parade will make its way down Old Dixie Highway from Guava Street to Griffin View Drive. Burske said the new theme will bring surprises for guests, such as a pirate ship float.

