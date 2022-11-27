Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
Related
Villages Daily Sun
Lake Sumter Landing lights up for the season
Villagers know how to get into the holiday spirit. Tuesday night’s Tree Lighting Festival at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square was packed to the brim with both Villagers and their families, enjoying the merry season. The highlight of the night was the countdown tree lighting, led by Villages performer Bille Thatcher.
9 ways to celebrate the holiday season in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A packed events calendar this month is helping to put the “winter” in Winter Park. The city is hosting a flurry of events throughout December to help you get in the holiday spirit. Here are nine ways to celebrate the festive season in...
Villages Daily Sun
Josh Turner to make stop in The Villages
Josh Turner is bringing a classic country Christmas to the stage of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center as part of the singer’s King Size Manger Tour, featuring songs from his new Christmas album of the same name, released in October. The show which will include his other hits, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Villages Daily Sun
Spirits shine bright at local events
Neighboring communities are getting in the spirit with several holiday events in the coming weeks. Lady Lake will host its annual Christmas parade with a “Christmas Under the Sea” theme at 10 a.m. Saturday. “We definitely have a true small-town feel to our Christmas parade, which gives it a charm that you are not going to find in many of the bigger ones,” said Mike Burske, Director of Lady Lake’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s a very personable parade where everybody knows everybody, which is a huge asset to us.” The parade will make its way down Old Dixie Highway from Guava Street to Griffin View Drive. Burske said the new theme will bring surprises for guests, such as a pirate ship float.
Villages Daily Sun
Trees on display for festival at The Waterfront Inn
Sally Sherman is surprised each year by how well community members decorate the Christmas trees for the Festival of Trees event. “Every year we say to each other, ‘How can it get better than this year? Next year couldn’t possibly be better,’ and next year gets better,” said Sherman, a Village of Chatham resident and fundraising and publicity coordinator for Special Olympics Florida-Sumter County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Old Homosassa feeling the Christmas spirit
Need good Claus to get in the Christmas spirit? There will be plenty on hand in Old Homosassa beginning this weekend. Don some festive attire, grab a paddleboard or kayak and join in on the inaugural Santa Paddle planned for Sunday, Dec. 4, off the beach at Crump’s Landing. Meet at 1:30 p.m. to be ready for a 2 p.m. launch.
ocala-news.com
Belleview Christmas Parade returns this weekend
The Belleview Christmas Parade is set to return this weekend after a two-year hiatus. The parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 at SE Robinson Road/SE Abshier Boulevard (Highway 441), and participants will travel north to SE 110th Street. At the conclusion of the parade, float traffic...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch Downtown
There are plenty of choices for where to shop, and too often, we forget to visit the hometown stores that make our area special. To me, there's nothing like doing Christmas shopping "downtown" just like I used to in the town where I grew up!
mynews13.com
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Prime 3 on Main
Whether saving lives or pleasing palates, three longtime friends serve their community. Orlando Health Medical Group FHV Health Doctors David Lew, Dave Sustarsic, and Jose Rosado, after more than 45 years providing cardiovascular care in the Central Florida area, can add the title of “restaurateur” to their resumes.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunset Over Fore Ranch In Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunset taken overlooking SW 60th Avenue from SW 42nd Street in Fore Ranch. Thanks to Floyd Jankowski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
WESH
Holiday events to close roads in Winter Park this week
WINTER PARK, Fla. — If you plan on driving through downtown Winter Park later this week, expect some road closures because of holiday events. Thursday is the 44th annual Christmas in the Park. From 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, Park Avenue between Canton Avenue and Morse Boulevard will be...
fox35orlando.com
Christmas events in Orlando and Central Florida: Dec. 2-4, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the most wonderful time of the year! If you're looking to have a holly, jolly time with family and friends this holiday season, be sure to check out this list of Christmas events taking place in Orlando and across Central Florida during the first weekend of December.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Wilbur is estimated to be about 7 years old, and is a white and brown American Bulldog mix, neutered male. Paying homage...
Villages Daily Sun
Presentation helps preserve memory of ‘forgotten’ war
Retired Maj. Gen. John McWaters may be known around The Villages for his accomplishments as a cyclist, having rode the equivalent of the distance of the Earth around the equator. But that’s still less than the miles he racked up on his resume. McWaters’ first job took him across...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Power Couples of Lake & Sumter
Call them whatever you want. When it comes to community service, these married couples deliver a powerful one-two punch.
ocala-news.com
Glowing Evening Sky Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This glowing sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community created a colorful evening sky. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Comments / 1