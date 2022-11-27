ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills CB news: Xavier Rhodes signs to roster, Christian Benford to IR

By Nick Wojton
The Buffalo Bills have some roster updates involving the cornerback position group.

On Friday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered an oblique injury during his team’s 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Benford was then placed on the team’s injured reserve list the following day. That means Benford will be out a minimum of four weeks.

To help with Benford out, the Bills (8-3) signed Xavier Rhodes to their active roster. He previously was on the team’s practice squad and had been called up from the taxi squad and played against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

Rhodes did not play last week against the Lions. He originally signed to the practice squad in September but spent a spell injured.

Along with Rhodes being signed to the roster to help with depth, Buffalo saw Tre’Davious White return to the lineup against Detroit. He played in limited snaps and the team will hope he can continue to increase his playing time going forward as White returns from a knee injury.

