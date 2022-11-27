How to watch or stream Duke vs Purdue college basketball game on Sunday

It’s been a tough week for top-10 teams with No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Kansas, No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 9 Arkansas and No. 10 Creighton all absorbing losses.

No. 8 Duke has escaped damage, thus far, although on Sunday the Blue Devils face one of the teams that knocked off one of those top teams from the current Associated Press top 25 poll.

No. 24 Purdue blasted Gonzaga, 84-66, late Friday night in the second Phil Knight Legacy tournament semifinal game. That earned the Boilermakers a spot in Sunday’s tournament championship game opposite Duke.

Duke (6-1) is on a four-game winning streak after beating Oregon State, 54-51, on Thursday and Xavier, 71-64, Friday in the PK Legacy.

Purdue (5-0), led by 7-4 center Zach Edey, presents a serious challenge to the Blue Devils. Edey averages 21.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game. Freshmen guards Braden Smith (10.3 points, 2.4 assists per game) and Fletcher Loyer (9.0 points per game) lead Purdue’s perimeter game

The Boilermakers average 75.5 points a game. Playing tough defense all season, Duke has allowed just 54.4 points per game. No team has scored 70 points or more against Duke.

Tipoff time + TV channel for Thursday’s game

The game will start at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and will air on ABC , which is available on major cable and satellite services, like Spectrum, Dish Network and DirecTV.

How to stream Duke vs Purdue game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The Triangle’s ABC affiliate, WTVD (channel 11), is available on Sling, fuboTV , Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV streaming services.

Game day details: Duke vs. Purdue

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs Purdue Boilermakers

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Betting line: Duke is a 1.5-point favorite and the over-under total is 133.5 points.

Series history: This is seventh meeting between Duke and Purdue with the Boilermakers holding a 4-3 edge. This is the first time they played since the 2010 NCAA tournament when the Blue Devils won, 79-57, on the way to the national championship with Scheyer a point guard. That’s one of three NCAA tournament games (joining 1994 and 1980) the schools have played against one another. The also met in the 1981 National Invitation Tournament.

Pregame reading