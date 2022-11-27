ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Q 105.7

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?

Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
Lite 98.7

Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights

Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
Nick Davis

Man makes $138,000 a year hanging Christmas lights

Many people this time of year are gearing up for the holiday season. Everyone is rushing around buying gifts, baking cookies, and hanging Christmas lights. While everyone is busy, there is a business that many have not heard of that is helping people during this busy season. This is the Christmas lights hanging business. Sounds crazy but many companies, wealthy clients, and people that don’t have time to hang their lights will hire a company like this and it is quite profitable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
NBC Washington

The White House Christmas Tree Lighting Is Tonight. Here's What to Know About Traffic

With Thanksgiving over, and the leftovers dwindling in the fridge, it's officially the holiday season — and D.C. is celebrating this week with a couple of major tree lighting events. The District officially welcomed in the holiday season as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress lit...
momcollective.com

Holiday and Winter Books for Kids

With the temperatures dropping and the winter season well on its way, you may be looking for new things to do with your kiddos. Besides watching fun holiday movies, there’s a ton of amazing holiday and winter-inspired books out there! Have everyone get their fuzzy socks on, a warm cup of cocoa, get cozy under a blanket, and dig into your favorite winter books.

