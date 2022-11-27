Read full article on original website
Is Crypto Dead? Here’s Why Crypto Prices Have Dumped
Crypto has shed a lot of weight over the last few months, and it is down to an $836.21B economy now. The Luna crash and the FTX bankruptcy aggravated the situation, draining investor confidence in crypto assets. Is crypto dead?. In this article, we discuss the top reasons why the...
Will Crypto Go Back Up? Here’s What 5 Traders Think
There’s a lot of pessimism in the crypto market right now, as there is in the global economy as a whole. However, the crypto market is particularly troubled as the collapse of FTX and the Terra ecosystem crash have laid waste to the trust that the public had in it. It’s going to take a lot of time for the assets to regain their footing and reach the peaks that they were once at.
Is it Too Late to Buy Ethereum? Here’s What Every Investor Should Know
Ethereum’s price has been plummeting since late 2021. While $5000 seemed like an easy target for ETH last year, that is not the case now. Even the much-anticipated Merge was unable to give a boost to the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in the persistently bearish market. Does that mean...
How Do Beginners Invest in Crypto’s Like Rocketize and Binance Coin ?
Undoubtedly, the development of cryptocurrencies is one of the most important technical developments of the twenty-first century. Only a few years ago, few people believed it was feasible for us to access the special features we have today. With the help of cryptocurrency, digital assets may be instantly moved over the globe. But it’s crucial to keep in mind that each cryptocurrency now in circulation is clearly different. Every coin has different qualities, some of which are more unique than others.
Is it Too Late to Buy Bitcoin? 3 Price Prediction Scenarios for BTC
It’s been a wild ride for the crypto market in 2022. Analysts and investors alike are not optimistic about the near-future and believe a recovery will take some more time. With rare exception, all tokens are down so investors aren’t even sure where to begin investing, instead turning to safer assets.
Bullish For Bitcoin? Contagion Might End As Genesis Creditors Seek Options
Bitcoin investors are eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech today. The chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve will comment on the current situation and policy this Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, an American research group. Market analysts will be closely assessing Powell’s every word, looking for clues about the central...
What Is Cryptocurrency? And How Do Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Avalanche Work?
Blockchain technology is redefining the contemporary financial era. It can remain decentralised without third-party interference, have freedom from censorship, and is traceable. Cryptocurrencies build on blockchain technology, verifying transactions using cryptography rather than a centralised authority. Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) both use blockchain technology, boasting two fast blockchains that...
Here’s Why VeeFriends Holders Would Buy Ganja Guruz NFT En Masse
Cryptocurrencies are no longer the pariahs of the financial services industry, as was the case a few years ago. With niche features and more advanced blockchain technology powering them, these digital assets have become promising alternatives to standard and long-term investment options. Some of the leading names include VeeFriends and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Tiantian Kullander, Co-Founder Of $3 Billion Crypto Company, Dies At 30
The crypto industry now mourns the untimely death of Tiantian Kullander, the young and brilliant and visionary mind behind the Amber Group, a cryptocurrency company that achieved a milestone earlier this year after being valued at $3 billion. Kullander, who was fondly called “TT” by his peers and those that...
BlockFi Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Why Is The SEC Listed As A Creditor?
Crypto lending company BlockFi filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., District of New Jersey. Earlier this year, the Company was impacted by the collapse of the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. A credit line provided by exchange FTX allowed to continue operations, but only for a short time.
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin is Still A Good Investment, But Why?
Bitcoin has been declining since the advent of the bear market. But the bearish trend escalated in the past three weeks due to the lending crisis. The Terra collapse, the macroeconomic situation, and the current FTX crisis has made 2022 a terrible year for crypto. The fear of more losses has led to massive withdrawal from exchanges in the past weeks. Investors and traders are making moves, seeking ways to reduce the risk of more losses.
5 Best Cryptos To Invest To Make Your 2023 A Happy New Year
This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for the crypto market. This has led many to look ahead to 2023, to try and find the right tokens to invest in to see their portfolio explode in value in the New Year. Below are just a few of the...
Why Fundstrat Still Sees Bitcoin Hitting $200,000, Despite Panic Caused By FTX Meltdown
Bitcoin has already lost more than 76% of its November 10, 2021 all-time high value (ATH) of $69,044 when its overall market capitalization reached $1 trillion. The digital asset is enduring quite a challenging year, first having to deal with the ongoing crypto winter and the losing all gains it had when the market rallied towards the end of October due to the sudden collapse of the FTX exchange platform.
Begin 2023 With These Three Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin, Ethereum, and Cosmos
Cryptocurrencies have been at the forefront of a financial inclusion trend that has given the average investor greater control and the potential for higher profits. Cryptocurrencies, which use blockchain technology to operate, can also be credited with popularizing the notion of decentralized finance, which promotes financial services with little interference from third-party organizations.
Oryen Network Meteoric Rise Sees Price Increasing by 200% – Will ORY come anywhere close to the success of SHIB or DOGE?
Oryen is at it again, surging 200% since the presale launch. The project now boasts the best crypto performance of crypto’s Q4 2022, staying upward despite declining markets. After ranking among the best altcoin projects in 2022, many investors indicate Oryen could rise to the top of crypto rankings...
Is it Too Late To Buy Dogecoin? Here’s the opinion of some experts
Dogecoin was a path-breaker in 2021. It proved how community support and hype can drive the crypto movement. Things have been a little disappointing for the coin and the community this year, however. It has shed most of its value amid the series of crypto crashes. Does DOGE have what...
Oryen Network Might 10X after raising $1 Million in ongoing Presale – Can the Staking Project list on KuCoin and Huobi?
Cryptocurrencies have emerged as the most sought-after asset class to earn huge gains in the recent past. This is because their prices are sometimes highly volatile and tend to fluctuate rapidly. This allows investors to earn quick profits by investing in them. Oryen Network is a new decentralized finance (DeFi)...
Analysts Think Poorly Of Bitcoin (BTC) And Ripple (XRP), Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Value Set to Skyrocket By 6000%
The sheer volume of daily transactions in the crypto world proves that it has great growth potential. So, if you are interested in making a move into crypto investment, you must weigh the projects before putting your money into them. For instance, although Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two long-standing cryptos, their current market performance is not favorable for investment. On the other hand, a new entrant in the market, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has hit the headlines for its unique business roadmap, real-world usability, and massive growth prospect. The pre-sale of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens has started, and has already seen 260% value growth.
Toon Finance Protects Users From CEX-Sponsored Regulations
One of the biggest problems with this industry is that a considerable number of investors blindly get involved with a platform or exchange. The recent FTX and Terra disasters are prime examples of this, which has led many to reiterate the idea that true decentralization is indeed the answer. As...
Huobi Partners With Tron To Launch First National Token Dominica Coin (DMC)
Justin Sun, crypto mogul and founder of the Tron blockchain, has scored another coup. Sun announced a few hours ago that crypto exchange Huobi Global has teamed up with the Tron DAO and DMC Labs to jointly launch the world’s first national token, the Dominica Coin (DMC). Remarkably, the...
