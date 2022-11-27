ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Twobits73
3d ago

Most of them don't deserve what they got last year and now are going to get 7.8% more. Time for the people to say "NO MORE".

sewing needles
3d ago

Same reason we will never have term limits. Those who have to vote for them are the same ones who benefit from them.

Alex
3d ago

this is exactly how you drive talent out of the public sector and end up paying more for it in the end. Everyone regardless of industry should get a COL increase yearly. Sadly, job hopping is the only way to achieve this in the private sector, as long term, seasoned employees aren't valued.

