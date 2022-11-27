Read full article on original website
Twobits73
3d ago
Most of them don't deserve what they got last year and now are going to get 7.8% more. Time for the people to say "NO MORE".
Reply(1)
25
sewing needles
3d ago
Same reason we will never have term limits. Those who have to vote for them are the same ones who benefit from them.
Reply
18
Alex
3d ago
this is exactly how you drive talent out of the public sector and end up paying more for it in the end. Everyone regardless of industry should get a COL increase yearly. Sadly, job hopping is the only way to achieve this in the private sector, as long term, seasoned employees aren't valued.
Reply
7
Related
Only about 1 in 3 people think their pay is fair, but it’s not about the money—here’s what they’re missing in their workplace
The way people think about their salary has a lot to do with how they feel about their company.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
How to 'act your wage,' according to 2 millennials who did it: 'If a company is paying you, let's say minimum wage, you're gonna put in minimum effort'
Workers are sticking to their job descriptions and nothing more by quiet quitting and acting their wage. They say it's all about setting boundaries.
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Gizmodo
Amazon Offers 'Voluntary Severance' to Employees Who Resign Amid Ongoing Layoffs
Amazon sent a letter to some of its employees this week offering a buyout program if they voluntarily resigned. The proposal is a “voluntary severance” that would provide employees with three months’ pay if they selected to leave the company amidst mass layoffs at the company. The...
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Rachel Levine sought studies favoring gender transitions for minors, email shows
A top Biden health official sought justification for gender transition surgeries for minors as Pennsylvania's physician general and did not receive it at the time, according to newly released emails.
Dollar General Is "In Violation of the Law"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
At least 2 Pennsylvania counties fail to certify election results by deadline
Monday was the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results from last month’s midterm elections, but requests for recounts in multiple counties – and accusations of voter disenfranchisement in one – are delaying the process. In a statement to WITF, Department of State officials said counties...
Tax rebate 2022: Pennsylvanians can expect a bonus rebate check by year's end
People living in Pennsylvania may be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before 2022 comes to an end.
Pennsylvania residents could get $2000 as a stimulus check: See if you are eligible
The state has started pushing for direct payment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation in Pennsylvania is 0.20 percent more than in other states. From 1914 to 2022, people faced various financial issues.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to not count undated ballots could impact thousands of votes for Democrats
HARRISBURG, PA – We're just days away from the midterm elections and the big question will be which party gets control of Congress. However, that answer might not come on election night because of how close some races are in key swing states, like Pennsylvania. The Senate race between...
A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Sweeping Changes Coming to Dollar General
Though the company for now continues to ignore safety-related citations, unrelated operational changes are forthcoming. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor, PennLive.com, and The-Sun.com.
State rep announces candidacy to fill impending Pa. Senate vacancy
A six-term Republican incumbent state House of Representatives member has announced her candidacy for the GOP nomination to fill a seat in the Senate opening up on Thursday. Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, 53, is the first candidate to step forward to seek the seat being vacated by Sen. John Gordner, who is resigning at the end of day Wednesday to become counsel to interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
Comments / 30