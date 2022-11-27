Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Detroit News
15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed
November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
fox2detroit.com
Holiday markets, parades, Winterfest, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Get your Christmas shopping done, take the family to a parade, or see magnificent light displays around Metro Detroit. Here's what's going on this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Belleville Winterfest. Thursday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 4. Downtown Belleville. The weekend...
The Oakland Press
Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation
Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
R.I.P. Debra Walker, a Corktown activist and poet
The longtime community booster died last week at 69
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park
DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
michiganchronicle.com
Noel Night Announces Festive Holiday Line-Up This Weekend
Midtown Detroit, Inc. is excited to announce a festive line-up for the 48th Annual Noel Night including live music with national and local artists, special holiday performances, beautiful outdoor art installations, ice sculpting, Santa Claus sightings and more. Noel Night, one of the most magical nights in the city and a longstanding holiday tradition, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 5-9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5-10 p.m. in Midtown.
fox2detroit.com
5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
The Oakland Press
Two dance companies stage new ‘Nutcracker’ productions this weekend
Two very different takes on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” come to the metro area this week. “The Hard Nut” by the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group offers a modernized interpretation of the holiday classic, setting it in the decadent 1970s, with a stage full of G.I. Joes, Barbie Dolls and gender-lending snowflakes. The show — which includes Walled Lake native Brandon Cournay in the cast — takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. The company is also offering a Dance Master Class on Saturday. 313-961-3500 or detroitopera.org.
Detroit News
Developers detail $1.5B District Detroit mixed-use plan
Detroit — Community members who met with developers Tuesday evening to hear about the proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross had key questions about the mixed-use development plan including affordable housing, jobs and if the plan would materialize. The meeting at...
The Oakland Press
Police department holding art contest for Birmingham kids
Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend school in Birmingham or in the Birmingham Public Schools district are invited to participate in a winter holiday art contest to help decorate the city’s police department offices. Three winners will be chosen, with the top prize being a ride to...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala
The brothers used southern-style recipes from their family to create and develop their menu. The post Black-Owned ‘Detroit Soul’ Opens New Restaurant With Sampling Gala appeared first on BLAC Media.
The Oakland Press
Greenhouse of Walled Lake seeks families for its $10K Christmas giveaway
In the spirit of the holiday season, Greenhouse of Walled Lake invites the public to nominate families that could use some extra cash to help make Christmas happier this year. Greenhouse is teaming up with two of its cannabis suppliers for a $10,000 holiday giveaway, “Christmas Adopt-A-Family,” gifting $500 cash to 20 selected families.
HometownLife.com
Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment
It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
The Oakland Press
GRiZMAS 2022, 5 things to know
During its nine-year run The 12 Days of GRiZMAS has become as much a part of the metro area holiday landscape as tree lightings, Noel Night and myriad productions of “The Nutcracker.”. The brainchild of global electronic music stalwart GRiZ — real name Grant Kwiecinski, a Southfield native and...
The Oakland Press
Milford sign dispute leads to court date for local business
Jodie Courtney is not new to the business world, but she’s dealing with a new kind of challenge with a shop in the Village of Milford she and partner George Steiner opened earlier this year in the Mill Valley Center. Their business, Saturdays, caters to fans of skateboarding, snowboarding...
Beverly Hills Cop 4 begins filming in Detroit: What to know
Detroit is adding the latest Beverly Hills Cop film to its "this was filmed here" resume. The movie kicked off production in Detroit on Sunday and continues through Friday. What is happening? ...
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the city of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
HometownLife.com
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
