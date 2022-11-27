ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

15 restaurants that opened in Metro Detroit in November, plus some that closed

November was a gangbusters month for new places to eat around Metro Detroit. Some restaurants opened after years of planning, and others seemed to pop up out of nowhere. While local and national chains continued to expand around the tri-county, we also got a handful of new independent businesses including a barbecue joint in Hazel Park, an Asian-influenced steakhouse in downtown Detroit and Cuban and Colombian cuisine for Clinton Township.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation

Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park

DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Noel Night Announces Festive Holiday Line-Up This Weekend

Midtown Detroit, Inc. is excited to announce a festive line-up for the 48th Annual Noel Night including live music with national and local artists, special holiday performances, beautiful outdoor art installations, ice sculpting, Santa Claus sightings and more. Noel Night, one of the most magical nights in the city and a longstanding holiday tradition, returns on Saturday, December 3, from 5-9 p.m. in the Cultural Center and 5-10 p.m. in Midtown.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday. According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Two dance companies stage new ‘Nutcracker’ productions this weekend

Two very different takes on Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” come to the metro area this week. “The Hard Nut” by the acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group offers a modernized interpretation of the holiday classic, setting it in the decadent 1970s, with a stage full of G.I. Joes, Barbie Dolls and gender-lending snowflakes. The show — which includes Walled Lake native Brandon Cournay in the cast — takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. The company is also offering a Dance Master Class on Saturday. 313-961-3500 or detroitopera.org.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Developers detail $1.5B District Detroit mixed-use plan

Detroit — Community members who met with developers Tuesday evening to hear about the proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross had key questions about the mixed-use development plan including affordable housing, jobs and if the plan would materialize. The meeting at...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police department holding art contest for Birmingham kids

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade who attend school in Birmingham or in the Birmingham Public Schools district are invited to participate in a winter holiday art contest to help decorate the city’s police department offices. Three winners will be chosen, with the top prize being a ride to...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Greenhouse of Walled Lake seeks families for its $10K Christmas giveaway

In the spirit of the holiday season, Greenhouse of Walled Lake invites the public to nominate families that could use some extra cash to help make Christmas happier this year. Greenhouse is teaming up with two of its cannabis suppliers for a $10,000 holiday giveaway, “Christmas Adopt-A-Family,” gifting $500 cash to 20 selected families.
WALLED LAKE, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland administration to recommend city abandon Marshall redevelopment

It appears a recreation and community center at the old Marshall Upper Elementary School in Westland is no longer in the works. Mayor Bill Wild said he planned to recommend to city council that the city abandon the project during a Nov 29 study session. Rising costs, he said, have added millions of dollars to the project and resulted in the city's space in the building being too small.
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

GRiZMAS 2022, 5 things to know

During its nine-year run The 12 Days of GRiZMAS has become as much a part of the metro area holiday landscape as tree lightings, Noel Night and myriad productions of “The Nutcracker.”. The brainchild of global electronic music stalwart GRiZ — real name Grant Kwiecinski, a Southfield native and...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Milford sign dispute leads to court date for local business

Jodie Courtney is not new to the business world, but she’s dealing with a new kind of challenge with a shop in the Village of Milford she and partner George Steiner opened earlier this year in the Mill Valley Center. Their business, Saturdays, caters to fans of skateboarding, snowboarding...
MILFORD, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them

Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the city of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
DETROIT, MI

