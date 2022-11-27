ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oakland Press

1 year later: Oxford school shooting’s criminal cases, lawsuits moving through courts

One year after the Oxford High School deadly mass shootings, the legal process continues for the killer, his parents and others not criminally charged but facing lawsuits. On Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe and pleaded guilty to all 24 crimes he was charged with for the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Oakland Press

Oxford school district responds to claim policy should have prevented shooting

Oxford schools have responded to new allegations that ignoring their own safety policies led to the shooting at Oxford High School last November. Former Oxford school board members Tom Donnelly and Corey Bailey said they were told by the district that they had followed safety protocols that had been in place since 2004.
The Oakland Press

sanilacbroadcasting.com

St. Clair Sheriff looking for tips into missing truck and camper from Burtchville Twp.

The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck and slide-in camper stolen over the weekend from a Burtchville Township property. The department asked for assistance via social media on Sunday, November 27, reporting that it was stolen some time on Saturday, November 26 and there are no suspects at this time. Distinguishing features on the truck and camper are “‘Local 324’ stickers as well as a CAT brand front license plate cover,” with pictures available to view online on the department’s Facebook page.
The Oakland Press

‘You just learn to cope:’ Oxford parents talk about loss 1 year later

It has been a year since four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School. The passage of time doesn’t dull the pain, say the parents of two who perished. “I think it’s getting harder,” said Jill Soave, mother of Justin Shilling, 17, who died along with Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
Oxford Leader

New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
CBS Detroit

Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
The Oakland Press

Informational baby fairs to be offered to new, expecting parents

New or expecting parents can learn about available resources, get health and safety information and ask questions of experts at three virtual baby fairs in December. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting the free fairs on the following dates:. – 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6. – 9-11...

