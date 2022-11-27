Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
1 year later: Oxford school shooting’s criminal cases, lawsuits moving through courts
One year after the Oxford High School deadly mass shootings, the legal process continues for the killer, his parents and others not criminally charged but facing lawsuits. On Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe and pleaded guilty to all 24 crimes he was charged with for the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
'It's the worst kind of thing that can visit a community': Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard reflects on 1 year anniversary of Oxford school shooting
It’s been exactly one year since the tragic events unfolded at Oxford High School, greatly impacting and forever changing the lives of students, staff, parents, the community and local law enforcement, authorities reflected.
The Oakland Press
Oxford school district responds to claim policy should have prevented shooting
Oxford schools have responded to new allegations that ignoring their own safety policies led to the shooting at Oxford High School last November. Former Oxford school board members Tom Donnelly and Corey Bailey said they were told by the district that they had followed safety protocols that had been in place since 2004.
fox2detroit.com
'They covered it up': Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims on new allegations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two of the Oxford students killed on November 30th are responding to new allegations about the school district. Today ex-school board members said that a key policy was never implemented that could have prevented the mass shooting. "I'm not surprised, it's more of the...
The Oakland Press
Former board members say Oxford school shooting could have been prevented
Former Oxford school board members Tom Donnelly and Corey Bailey said they were lied to in the weeks and months after the school shooting that killed four students nearly one year ago. The pair say the shooting at Oxford High School could have been prevented by following protocols already in...
Oxford school district officials lying to victims' families, 2 ex-board members say
Saying they can't keep quiet anymore, two former Oxford school board members plan to make public information that they allege shows the district is lying to victims' families and the public about its role in the mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured. Specifically, the whistleblowers allege that...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
The Oakland Press
The Oakland Press
‘You just learn to cope:’ Oxford parents talk about loss 1 year later
It has been a year since four students were killed in a mass shooting at Oxford High School. The passage of time doesn’t dull the pain, say the parents of two who perished. “I think it’s getting harder,” said Jill Soave, mother of Justin Shilling, 17, who died along with Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
Oxford Leader
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
The Oakland Press
fox2detroit.com
