The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck and slide-in camper stolen over the weekend from a Burtchville Township property. The department asked for assistance via social media on Sunday, November 27, reporting that it was stolen some time on Saturday, November 26 and there are no suspects at this time. Distinguishing features on the truck and camper are “‘Local 324’ stickers as well as a CAT brand front license plate cover,” with pictures available to view online on the department’s Facebook page.

2 DAYS AGO