Is This Popular Retirement Investment the Right Choice for You?
It’s important to consistently sock money away in a retirement savings plan. The benefits you receive from Social Security may not be nearly generous enough to cover your senior living costs in full. And so you’ll need a nest egg to tap to help ensure that you don’t end up struggling financially.
Why the $4,555 Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023 Is a Fantasy
Social Security will get an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 due to 2022’s high inflation, so retirees across the board can expect noteworthy increases in their monthly benefits. That includes even those former high-earners who now receive the largest possible Social Security benefit, which is expected to rise from $4,194 per month in 2022 to $4,555 per month next year.
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security has existed for a very long time. But the program’s rules aren’t set in stone. Each year, Social Security tends to undergo changes. Some of those can be positive ones, while others, not so much. Whether you’re on Social Security now or years away from being eligible for benefits, it’s important to know about these big changes that are set to take place in 2023.
How to Recession-Proof Your Car
Nothing spurs a closer look at your budget like fear of a recession — and for many Americans, cars eat up a big chunk of their funds. According to AAA, the average American will pay $1,062 more in 2022 to own and operate a new car than they did in 2021. These expenses include gas, maintenance, insurance and tire costs.
It has been this bad before. How home buyers got it done in 1981
The housing market is in grim shape. People yearn to buy but are thwarted by rising mortgage rates, unaffordable homes and an inadequate supply of properties for sale. The hopeful news is that America has been through this before — in 1981 — and things eventually got better. The sobering news is that the early-’80s housing market stayed alive courtesy of some factors that barely exist this time around. We will have to construct a new path out of this mess.
