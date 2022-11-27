Read full article on original website
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security has existed for a very long time. But the program’s rules aren’t set in stone. Each year, Social Security tends to undergo changes. Some of those can be positive ones, while others, not so much. Whether you’re on Social Security now or years away from being eligible for benefits, it’s important to know about these big changes that are set to take place in 2023.
Why the $4,555 Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023 Is a Fantasy
Social Security will get an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023 due to 2022’s high inflation, so retirees across the board can expect noteworthy increases in their monthly benefits. That includes even those former high-earners who now receive the largest possible Social Security benefit, which is expected to rise from $4,194 per month in 2022 to $4,555 per month next year.
