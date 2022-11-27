C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again

Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring
The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year
Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
Eleven Warriors
10 Players from Ohio State’s Offense Earn All-Big Ten Honors, Led by First-Team Selections C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson
Nearly every starter on Ohio State’s offense this season earned All-Big Ten honors. A total of 10 players from Ohio State’s offense earned All-Big Ten honors this year, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and left guard Donovan Jackson, who were all first-team selections. Harrison, Johnson and Stroud were all selected as first-teamers by both the conference’s coaches and the Big Ten’s panel of media voters while Jackson earned first-team honors from the media and a second-team selection from the coaches.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Repeats As Big Ten Offensive Player And Quarterback of the Year
C.J. Stroud swept two of the Big Ten's most prestigious awards for the second straight season. The redshirt sophomore Buckeye quarterback was named the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday, repeating as the winner of both honors following the conclusion of the regular season.
Eleven Warriors
Jim Harbaugh Says Michigan “Got Extremely Lucky” on Apparent Botched Fake Punt by Ohio State
In the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Michigan, one of the biggest questions Ryan Day received was why Ohio State did not go for it on 4th-and-5 at Michigan’s 43-yard line in the third quarter. Ohio State was trailing 24-20 and in need of a momentum shift, and...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection Week 14
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
Eleven Warriors
Garrett Wilson Has Second Two-Touchdown Game, Ezekiel Elliott Feasts on Thanksgiving and Former Buckeye Defenders Make Plays Throughout the NFL
Garrett Wilson has scored four touchdowns in his first season in the NFL. All of them have come in just two games. Wilson had the first big game of his pro career in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns. After scoring zero touchdowns in each of the New York Jets’ past eight games, Wilson got back to the end zone twice in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson Reveals He Has Been Battling and Playing Through Torn Ligaments and A Broken Bone in His Foot This Season
TreVeyon Henderson didn't perform to the preseason All-American expectations set before him as a sophomore, but that was no fault of his own. Henderson, who broke out for 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year with the program, was hobbled with various ailments in his second year as a Buckeye. On Sunday, he revealed the severity of his injuries that kept him off the field – and limited when he was on it – for most of the season.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Among Five Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
C.J. Stroud is a finalist for another national award. One day after Stroud was named one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, Stroud was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Like the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year honors the best player in college football.
No. 5 Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Against Florida State
Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Report: College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement with Rose Bowl
The College Football Playoff's long-awaited expansion appears to be coming sooner than expected. The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Fox Announcer Joel Klatt Makes His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Let the College Football Playoff debates begin ...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge
No. 5 Purdue basketball (6-0) tips off with Florida State (1-7) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, so follow along below.
