C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again

TreVeyon Henderson didn't perform to the preseason All-American expectations set before him as a sophomore, but that was no fault of his own. Henderson, who broke out for 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year with the program, was hobbled with various ailments in his second year as a Buckeye. On Sunday, he revealed the severity of his injuries that kept him off the field – and limited when he was on it – for most of the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO