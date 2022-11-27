ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud May Have Played His Final Game As A Buckeye, Chip Trayanum Carries the Load at Running Back and Penalties Plague Ohio State Again

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'

Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring

The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
EVANSTON, IL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year

Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

10 Players from Ohio State’s Offense Earn All-Big Ten Honors, Led by First-Team Selections C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr. and Donovan Jackson

Nearly every starter on Ohio State’s offense this season earned All-Big Ten honors. A total of 10 players from Ohio State’s offense earned All-Big Ten honors this year, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and left guard Donovan Jackson, who were all first-team selections. Harrison, Johnson and Stroud were all selected as first-teamers by both the conference’s coaches and the Big Ten’s panel of media voters while Jackson earned first-team honors from the media and a second-team selection from the coaches.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Repeats As Big Ten Offensive Player And Quarterback of the Year

C.J. Stroud swept two of the Big Ten's most prestigious awards for the second straight season. The redshirt sophomore Buckeye quarterback was named the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday, repeating as the winner of both honors following the conclusion of the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Wilson Has Second Two-Touchdown Game, Ezekiel Elliott Feasts on Thanksgiving and Former Buckeye Defenders Make Plays Throughout the NFL

Garrett Wilson has scored four touchdowns in his first season in the NFL. All of them have come in just two games. Wilson had the first big game of his pro career in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns. After scoring zero touchdowns in each of the New York Jets’ past eight games, Wilson got back to the end zone twice in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson Reveals He Has Been Battling and Playing Through Torn Ligaments and A Broken Bone in His Foot This Season

TreVeyon Henderson didn't perform to the preseason All-American expectations set before him as a sophomore, but that was no fault of his own. Henderson, who broke out for 1,560 total yards and 19 touchdowns in his first year with the program, was hobbled with various ailments in his second year as a Buckeye. On Sunday, he revealed the severity of his injuries that kept him off the field – and limited when he was on it – for most of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Among Five Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

C.J. Stroud is a finalist for another national award. One day after Stroud was named one of three finalists for both the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, Stroud was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year. Like the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year honors the best player in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH

