HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss details before making an offer to a new City Manager candidate. "We're already planning a joint meeting with the Hutchinson Recreation Commission," Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said last week. "I do hope to have an executive session immediately following that to hammer out any additional details of a contract, so that we can put that together and have that on the agenda for the following week."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO