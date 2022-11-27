Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is having a special meeting Thursday to discuss details before making an offer to a new City Manager candidate. "We're already planning a joint meeting with the Hutchinson Recreation Commission," Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho said last week. "I do hope to have an executive session immediately following that to hammer out any additional details of a contract, so that we can put that together and have that on the agenda for the following week."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council and the board of the Hutchinson Recreation Commission are holding a joint meeting Thursday morning at City Hall. The two bodies plan to discuss the Aquatics Master Plan in the context of the repairs likely needed to Salt City Splash. According to...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington reminded the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that there is a planned joint meeting for them with the Hutchinson City Council next week. "It will be December 6 following their City Council meeting," said Partington. "I'm not sure exactly what...
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that keeping the information on what the county is doing flowing into the hands of the new members of the county commission as they start in January will be really important. "I think that's what our job is as staff...
NEWTON, Kan. —The annual Parade of Lights, sponsored by the Newton Lions Club, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, on Main Street in downtown Newton. Newton will kick off the Christmas season with hot chocolate, cookies, and photos with Santa after the parade.
Celebrating the holiday season does not mean you have to spend a lot of money. One of the cheapest things you can do is enjoy other people's decorative lights and displays. Some larger displays, such as at Botania, charge admission.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 3700 block of S. Hoover Court on Wednesday. They arrived to find some and flames coming from the home. Crews were able to put out the fire. One person on the scene refused treatment for minor injuries.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners approved the appointment of Karen Hammersmith as the County's permanent health officer at its meeting on Tuesday, but not until they had an executive session for non-elected personnel to allow chair Daniel Friesen to express his opinion to the other commissioners privately prior to the vote.
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
A state senator from Wichita who was convicted of drunk driving last year has told Republican leaders that he will resign from office. 70-year-old Gene Suellentrop represents District 27, which includes northwest Wichita and the cities of Andale and Colwich. He was arrested in March, 2021 for driving the wrong way on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka. He pleaded no contest to drunk driving and reckless driving, and he was sentenced to two days in jail plus a year of probation.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A defense hearing has been set in a rape case for Anthony O. Krause, 30, Hutchinson. Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11, and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with the same child on May 17. Krause...
NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton on Thursday, Dec. 1 for a pavement-marking project. The northbound ramp at First Street and the southbound ramp at Broadway will be closed from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Cars headed south will not be...
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina will start working on removing 120 feet of the median on N. Broadway from W. Ash Street working south toward State Street. Due to the median work taking place, closure of the inside lanes will be in effect for both northbound and southbound lanes between State Street and Ash Street during the construction.
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A property owner in Barton County held an alleged thief at gunpoint until law enforcement could arrive. The Barton County sheriff says it happened Monday afternoon, around 2:30, about three miles east of Great Bend. The sheriff says the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was allegedly taking items from a vacant […]
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man who is charged with abducting a woman in Wichita and then trying to kill her at Cheney State Park and wounding a child will be delayed until next year. According to a court filing signed by Judge Trish Rose on...
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
