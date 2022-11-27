ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

World Cup 2022: One damning statistic sums up the first half of Japan vs Costa Rica

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr1O4_0jOv1nEE00

We've seen some dire games at the World Cup 2022, but Japan's Group E clash with Costa Rica has so far set the bar at its lowest level yet.

In sweltering conditions at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium – where temperatures topped 30C – the two teams played out a goalless first half.

And you think that sounds boring... you'd be absolutely right: there wasn't a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes – the first time that's happened this tournament (and only the third time across the last two World Cups).

That said, there had already been six games at Qatar 2022 in which the first half saw just one attempt hit the target – so perhaps this utter stalemate shouldn't have come as any great surprise.

Still, Costa Rica will be somewhat satisfied: they didn't have a single shot (on or off target) as they were demolished 7-0 by Spain in their opening match.

Victory for Japan – who pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Germany in their opener – will put them on the cusp of qualifying for the last 16, and leave Costa Rica on the brink of going home.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
SB Nation

Canelo Alvarez wants to whoop Messi after he stepped on Mexico jersey at World Cup

The best boxer in the world has beef with the biggest soccer star in the world because of a perceived moment of disrespect that happened in the World Cup. On Saturday, Argentina defeated Mexico, 2-0, in the World Cup thanks to a brilliant goal by Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old broke a scoreless draw in the 64th minute with a missile from outside the box. Argentina was playing for its tournament life in its second game after a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener, and Messi heroically came through when his country needed it. It was a monumental moment for one of the all-time greats playing in what’s likely his final World Cup after a long history of coming up a little short in the sport’s premier event.
Washington Examiner

China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US

Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
WASHINGTON STATE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy