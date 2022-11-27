World Cup 2022: One damning statistic sums up the first half of Japan vs Costa Rica

We've seen some dire games at the World Cup 2022, but Japan's Group E clash with Costa Rica has so far set the bar at its lowest level yet.

In sweltering conditions at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium – where temperatures topped 30C – the two teams played out a goalless first half.

And you think that sounds boring... you'd be absolutely right: there wasn't a single shot on target during the opening 45 minutes – the first time that's happened this tournament (and only the third time across the last two World Cups).

That said, there had already been six games at Qatar 2022 in which the first half saw just one attempt hit the target – so perhaps this utter stalemate shouldn't have come as any great surprise.

Still, Costa Rica will be somewhat satisfied: they didn't have a single shot (on or off target) as they were demolished 7-0 by Spain in their opening match.

Victory for Japan – who pulled off a shock 2-1 win over Germany in their opener – will put them on the cusp of qualifying for the last 16, and leave Costa Rica on the brink of going home.