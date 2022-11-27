Read full article on original website
How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts - NFL Week 12 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A pair of underwhelming teams from the AFC meet up on Monday Night Football this week, as the Indianapolis Colts look to keep any playoff hopes alive when they host the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) When: Monday,...
Detroit Lions embracing meaningful December football during postseason push
ALLEN PARK -- For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions (4-7) enter December in the NFC playoff picture, eyeing meaningful football games this late in the campaign. It’s the first time center Frank Ragnow, and most of the locker room have experienced this feeling at this point of the year. Ragnow’s rookie year was Detroit’s best during his parts of seasons here, with the Lions going 6-10 back in 2018.
Detroit Lions host pair of defensive backs for tryouts, add 1 to practice squad
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted a pair of defensive backs for tryouts, eventually signing one to their practice squad. Chris Wilcox and Jarren Williams were in Allen Park for tryouts, per the league’s transaction wire. Williams, a cornerback who spent two seasons with the New York Giants, was signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
2022 ‘My Cause, My Cleats:’ See what Detroit Lions players will wear this year
ALLEN PARK -- It’s time again for Detroit Lions players and those around the NFL to feature favorite charities and causes on their cleats for Week 13 games. Most of the custom-designed cleats featured this weekend will be auctioned off by the league to support chosen charities and organizations. Click here to check out what causes are featured from around the NFL.
Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism
It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
Report: College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement with Rose Bowl
The College Football Playoff's long-awaited expansion appears to be coming sooner than expected. The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
