Detroit Lions embracing meaningful December football during postseason push

ALLEN PARK -- For the first time since 2017, the Detroit Lions (4-7) enter December in the NFC playoff picture, eyeing meaningful football games this late in the campaign. It’s the first time center Frank Ragnow, and most of the locker room have experienced this feeling at this point of the year. Ragnow’s rookie year was Detroit’s best during his parts of seasons here, with the Lions going 6-10 back in 2018.
Lions back from Thanksgiving, prepping for improving Jaguars team after break

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are back from the weekend off, recovering and moving forward after having their three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving. And it’ll be no easy task in Week 13. The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) will visit Detroit fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Jacksonville hung with the Ravens every step of the way, then orchestrated a game-winning drive with their young franchise quarterback taking over while feeding two familiar faces from around these parts.
2022 ‘My Cause, My Cleats:’ See what Detroit Lions players will wear this year

ALLEN PARK -- It’s time again for Detroit Lions players and those around the NFL to feature favorite charities and causes on their cleats for Week 13 games. Most of the custom-designed cleats featured this weekend will be auctioned off by the league to support chosen charities and organizations. Click here to check out what causes are featured from around the NFL.
Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
