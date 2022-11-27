Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine: Predict the outcome and gameday headlines
Gameday is back for the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team, who will play host to the Bellarmine Knights. While UK - UofL is typically the ‘state championship’ between the best schools in the Bluegrass, that may actually be tonight for this season, being that Bellarmine has already beaten Louisville and is coming off a 20-win season in which they won the ASUN.
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington
Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Bellarmine Knights tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. The only way you can watch the game is through an online stream with WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+ or ESPN app. The Cats picked it back up on offense in their last game,...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
Mark Stoops Talks Coaching Changes, Transfer Portal, Will Levis as Offseason Nears
It took just two days after the end of the regular season for changes to hit the Kentucky football program. On Monday afternoon, a pair of wide receivers in Chauncey Magwood and DeMarcus Harris were announced as the first couple of Wildcats to enter the transfer portal. Around the time of ...
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion
At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena: Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think ...
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
aseaofblue.com
Bruiser Flint says Kentucky is focusing on long-term goals amid slow start
The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the best start this season, as they are sitting with a 4-2 record with both losses coming in their two biggest matchups. However, Kentucky is not the only top team struggling in the early season. Duke, UCLA, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and North Carolina have all picked up two losses in the early season.
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
aseaofblue.com
Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer
Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
Kentucky Wide Receiver Chauncey Magwood Entering Transfer Portal
The first domino has fell in the land of the transfer portal for Kentucky football. Sophomore wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced via Twitter that he will be officially entering the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5: The announcement comes just one day after the Albany, ...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player bowling for a cause
A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. A former UK basketball player is bowling for a cause through Change & Impact, Inc. The Fair Chance Academy shows business leaders how to create a better environment for workers in need of a fresh start.
Sporting News Makes New Bowl Projection for Pitt
The Pitt Panthers could draw one of the Pac 12's best if Sporting News is right.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: Neal Brown Will Never Trust Gordon Gee Again
Morgantown, West Virginia – A month ago, Neal Brown likely felt quite comfortable at his work place, despite the noise and uproar from fans and from those outside the West Virginia athletic department. He still had Gordon Gee and Shane Lyons. They hired him. They believed in him. They...
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
wbontv.com
44th District Tournament Draw vs Seeding
Kids have the best advice. Take, for example, the advice Linus provides in the animated film; It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. He tells his childhood best friend: “There are three things I’ve learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Specific topics create division among even the best of friends. In Madison county, an issue that brings about this polarizing debate is the 44th district basketball tournament.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
