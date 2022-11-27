An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises

Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
C.J. Stroud’s legacy includes continuing Ohio State football’s lock on Big Ten quarterback dominance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud had seemingly already come to terms with his complicated Ohio State football legacy before he reached the postgame interviews last Saturday. In the wake of a second consecutive loss to Michigan, it was easy for even Stroud himself to look at that career as incomplete. No way around that. Unless forces collide and push the Buckeyes into the playoff, there will be no chance for rivalry redemption. Stroud will never be the starting quarterback in a Big Ten championship game. His playoff career may be limited to the emergency snaps he took in place of a temporarily injured Justin Fields in a 2020 semifinal.
After Ohio State football’s offense again stumbles against Michigan, where will Ryan Day make corrections?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s defensive failures in The Game were loud, jarring, and impossible to ignore. By contrast, the Buckeyes’ offensive letdowns were more subtle. No pick-sixes or scoop-and-score fumbles. No wide-open drops in the middle of the field. Not even the edge-rushing swarm on which Michigan thrived a year earlier in Ann Arbor.
Will Smith Jr. National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star defensive lineman Will Smith Jr. during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Will Smith Jr. School: Dublin Coffman...
Which Ohio State football players were named All-Big Ten Conference on offense?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Despite a season continually interrupted by injuries to some of its biggest stars, Ohio State football maintained its All-Big Ten Conference presence on offense. The Buckeyes’ first-team selections were headlined by C.J. Stroud, also named Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year, and...
Why Ohio State could, and maybe should, be ahead of USC in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The College Football Playoff selection committee faces a philosophical question in Tuesday night’s rankings reveal, and it centers around Ohio State football. Should USC reach the playoff regardless of what happens in Friday night’s Pac-12 championship game against Utah? Or, should the Trojans only make...
Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally has its Biletnikoff Award finalist, though he wasn’t the most likely candidate at the start of the season. Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the three finalists on Tuesday morning. He joins Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson as the final candidates for the award given to the nation’s top receiver.
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football lost to Michigan again, 45-23, while its offense spent the afternoon laying an egg. It’s the third time all season the Buckeyes were held under 40 points and they only manged too scoroe a field goal in the second half after leading 20-17 in an uninspiring first half.
Archbishop Hoban, Toledo Central Catholic end season as they started it: OHSAA football Division II state championship preview
CANTON, Ohio — Three months ago, Archbishop Hoban and Toledo Central Catholic began the football season with their annual scrimmage. They have done it since 2015.
Mamadi Diakite, Dean Wade to step into Cavaliers starting lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With two of their regulars still sidelined, the Cleveland Cavaliers will shuffle their starting lineup once again Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com that little-used Mamadi Diakite and Dean Wade will enter the starting five, replacing still-sidelined Lamar Stevens (illness) and Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion). Diakite and Wade will join usual starters Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
Ohio House votes to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio House passed legislation Wednesday that would legalize the possession of test strips used to identify the presence of fentanyl in illicit drugs. The policy is aimed at expanding access to the strips, a harm-reduction approach designed to reduce the near-record level of Ohioans who fatally overdose on opioids year over year.
Sen. Rob Portman not interested in Ohio State University presidency
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Cross off retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman from the list of potential successors to Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson. Portman said Wednesday that people from outside OSU have asked him if he’d be interested in the job, but he doesn’t plan to pursue it. He said he’s focusing on completing his Senate term and won’t announce his future plans until after he leaves office in January.
Ohio State president to step down
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State University President Kristina M. Johnson will step down from her role at the end of the academic year. The university announced the change in a news release Tuesday evening, albeit without much explanation behind the move.
