An aggressive Jim Knowles blitz call opened the door for Michigan’s offensive explosion: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud had seemingly already come to terms with his complicated Ohio State football legacy before he reached the postgame interviews last Saturday. In the wake of a second consecutive loss to Michigan, it was easy for even Stroud himself to look at that career as incomplete. No way around that. Unless forces collide and push the Buckeyes into the playoff, there will be no chance for rivalry redemption. Stroud will never be the starting quarterback in a Big Ten championship game. His playoff career may be limited to the emergency snaps he took in place of a temporarily injured Justin Fields in a 2020 semifinal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO