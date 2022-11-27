ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Cleveland.com

Isaac Okoro to step into Cavaliers starting lineup Monday night; Caris LeVert returning from ankle injury

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will use their 11th different starting lineup on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. With three of their regulars ruled out -- Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion), Lamar Stevens (non-COVID-related illness) and Kevin Love (fractured thumb) -- sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs will insert rugged swingman Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

76ers vs Cavaliers Odds & Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, 8-1 home, 11-8-2 ATS) welcome the Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, 5-4 away, 12-8-1 ATS) to Rocket Mortgage...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mamadi Diakite, Dean Wade to step into Cavaliers starting lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With two of their regulars still sidelined, the Cleveland Cavaliers will shuffle their starting lineup once again Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com that little-used Mamadi Diakite and Dean Wade will enter the starting five, replacing still-sidelined Lamar Stevens (illness) and Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion). Diakite and Wade will join usual starters Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Caesars Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch bonus, chance for Cavs tickets

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is here to give away sign-up bonuses to sports fans in the Buckeye State....
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home

CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Take a moment for some good things about the Browns – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – My Scribbles after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over Tampa Bay, a game with some revealing moments:. 1. The Browns scored on their first drive. Should be a good omen. It’s usually a bad one. They were 0-5 this season when scoring on their first drive heading into Sunday. Don’t ask me to explain it. And they scored again Sunday, a seven-play, 78-yard drive. It ended with a 27-yard end-around TD run by Anthony Schwartz.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
