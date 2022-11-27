Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
Related
Isaac Okoro to step into Cavaliers starting lineup Monday night; Caris LeVert returning from ankle injury
TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will use their 11th different starting lineup on Monday night against the Toronto Raptors. With three of their regulars ruled out -- Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion), Lamar Stevens (non-COVID-related illness) and Kevin Love (fractured thumb) -- sources tell cleveland.com the Cavs will insert rugged swingman Isaac Okoro into the starting lineup alongside Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade and Evan Mobley.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
76ers vs Cavaliers Odds & Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tonight, the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, 8-1 home, 11-8-2 ATS) welcome the Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, 5-4 away, 12-8-1 ATS) to Rocket Mortgage...
Mamadi Diakite, Dean Wade to step into Cavaliers starting lineup for inactive Lamar Stevens and Jarrett Allen, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With two of their regulars still sidelined, the Cleveland Cavaliers will shuffle their starting lineup once again Wednesday night. Sources tell cleveland.com that little-used Mamadi Diakite and Dean Wade will enter the starting five, replacing still-sidelined Lamar Stevens (illness) and Jarrett Allen (lower back contusion). Diakite and Wade will join usual starters Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
Ricky Rubio to meet with Cavaliers doctors soon, still no official timeline for return
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About 45 minutes before tipoff, after his teammates vacate the court, injured guard Ricky Rubio conducts an individual workout under the watchful eyes of some of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ developmental coaches. The one-on-one workout lasts nearly 30 minutes and consists of a variety of maneuvers --...
Caesars Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch bonus, chance for Cavs tickets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is here to give away sign-up bonuses to sports fans in the Buckeye State....
Everything Ja’Marr Chase said in first news conference since suffering hip injury: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase took his next step back toward returning to the lineup by speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Why is that a good sign? He told reporters in early November he wasn’t going to speak again until he was ready to play after suffering a hip injury that forced him to miss four straight games.
Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to try and run the table: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to lead the Cleveland Browns (4-7) into the last six games of the season, starting with his old team the Houston Texans (1-9-1). To make the playoffs, the Browns pretty much have to run the table. Despite only going 4-7,...
Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Cleveland returns home
CLEVELAND -- Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off tonight as the Cavaliers host the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. The Sixers have won three straight and four of their past five games while the Cavaliers just lost two of three on their three-game trip following a four-game winning streak.
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Take a moment for some good things about the Browns – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My Scribbles after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over Tampa Bay, a game with some revealing moments:. 1. The Browns scored on their first drive. Should be a good omen. It’s usually a bad one. They were 0-5 this season when scoring on their first drive heading into Sunday. Don’t ask me to explain it. And they scored again Sunday, a seven-play, 78-yard drive. It ended with a 27-yard end-around TD run by Anthony Schwartz.
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0