Onamia, MN

Heard it on the sidelines

By By bob Statz
Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

*The latest edition of the local rock band, the Mallrats, were featured at Pioneer Place in St. Cloud on Oct. 8.

The show, titled “Mallrats Present: MTV Unplugged,” is a repeat of a successful gig they performed last year at a venue in St. Michael. The sold-out show in St. Cloud featured eight quality performers.

At least three Onamia High grads are currently part of this band, including Brady Hermel, a 1990 OHS grad on guitar and credited for creating the program; Kyle Jacobson, son of legendary drummer and Mille Lacs fishing guide Kris-Jon Jacobson on drums; and vocalist Megan (Johnson) Struxness, daughter of another outstanding drummer from the OHS bands of yesteryear, Steve Johnson.

*The pairing of all the sports programs at Isle and Onamia schools has spilled over into several other state high school league sanctioned activities including band and speech.

Last school year, the Raiders speech team did well in competitions and they had several individuals advance to the state speech meet. The two schools have also paired in One Act play competition.

Onamia High has had a long tradition of producing fine pep bands but Isle was lacking in numbers for many years in this area. By pairing both programs, the Mille Lacs Raiders pep band is now one of the best in the conference. The kids seem to enjoy working together and they catch that spirit from the band directors from Isle and Onamia — Jennifer VanReese and Dwight Przybilla.

Locals from both towns will also note that the Onamia and Isle players are getting used to their new school song which was created by the band man from Milaca specifically to accompany the merger of the Panthers and Huskies sports programs.

*Kudos to former OHS standout speech team member David Jacobson, who these days is continuing his prowess in speech at the college level.

As a member of the University of Minnesota speech team, he has recently completed quite a run for the Gophers. Jacobson said, “Team-wise, we’ve competed at several tournaments, with the standout meets being: The Larry Schnoor and MayFan Invitationals where the team placed first in both.”

Jacobson added, “Our team also won seven of the 10 available categories at the MayFan event, and the Gophers took third at the Bethany Vocal Viking event and seventh among the 31 teams at the Bradley University meet.”

As for Jacobson’s personal achievements so far, he has placed first nine times across six different categories. At the Schnook meet he placed third in individual sweeps (third best speaker at the meet) and he placed first overall at the MayFan event, second at the Bethany Vocal Viking and fifth at the Norton (the first time a U of M student has ever placed in individual sweepstakes at the Norton).

Jacobson typically competes in six different categories, including impromptu, poetry, program of oral interpretation, prose, communication analysis and duo interpretation. He won in impromptu at two meets, earned two firsts in poetry, one first in POI, won a first once in prose, won a first twice in CA and one first in duo.

Much of his success has to do with the fact that Onamia teacher Alicia Laughery has consistently found talented students to showcase at the high school level. David Jacobson was one of Laughery’s top speech students at OHS.

*When Onamia Elementary School teacher Sarah Lancaster was chosen the 2022 “Teacher of the Year” for the state of Minnesota, there were a number of scheduled appearances in store for her during her reign. One of those experiences promised her was to be featured at a Minnesota Wild hockey game. So, on Oct. 20, Lancaster, along with her husband and an Education Minnesota Representative, showed up at Excel Energy Center in St. Paul for a Wild game versus Vancouver.

The Lancaster clan was treated to a stay in Suite #63 during the game, and during the first intermission, she went down to the ice where she took an honorary ride in the zamboni which was resurfacing the ice.

She then went upstairs in the arena to the media suite where she was introduced to the crowd as the “Community Hero of the Game.”

The next out-of-state stop for Lancaster is California where she will compete for the “National Teacher of the Year” award.

Sarah is the third youngest person chosen “Minnesota Teacher of the Year” in the 58-year history of this award, and she is a member of the smallest Minnesota community (Onamia) ever chosen for that award.

