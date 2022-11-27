ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Taiwan election: president Tsai Ing-wen resigns as ruling party chair after disastrous results

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0raFMZ_0jOv1cWF00

Taiwan ’s ruling party’s leader Tsai Ing-wen tendered her resignation as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s chair on Saturday after facing a humiliating defeat against the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party in local elections.

Ms Tsai’s party lost 13 of the total 21 seats up for grabs to the KMT, the oldest political party in Taiwan, despite a full-throated campaign, with analysts suggesting that her efforts to focus the election on China issues backfired among voters.

The Taiwanese president said she humbly accepts and must shoulder responsibility for the party’s disappointing election results as she addressed reporters at the DPP headquarters.

The DPP had campaigned on sending a strong message to the world about Taiwan’s ability to protect its democracy in a local election which would normally focus on more domestic issues like Covid-19 infections and local crime rates.

Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang also resigned but Ms Tsai said she has asked him to hold on to the post to ensure that the administration’s major policies are not hindered.

She also blamed the election defeat on the party’s failure to change the political situation at the local government level and not meeting the expectations of citizens.

Her party’s rival and Taiwan’s main opposition party – the KMT – turned to younger candidates, including the grandson of former Chinese president Chiang Kai-shek, Chiang Wan-an, to turn the tide of its electoral fortunes and secure a return to form in the local elections.

One of the favourites in the Taipei mayoral race, 43-year-old Mr Chiang successfully wooed voters to become the youngest-ever mayor of the wealthy cosmopolitan capital city.

The returning party’s chair Eric Chu said that the KMT understood that only by uniting could it secure a win.

While Ms Tsai’s DPP campaigned on the political anger against China’s stance towards Taiwan, the KMT focussed more on the self-ruled island’s democracy and freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UViAO_0jOv1cWF00

Its campaign also pointed to issues like the pandemic, especially after a surge in cases this year and whether the government favoured a local vaccine over imported ones.

"Taiwan’s people have given us an opportunity," he said. "Being selfless is the only chance that the KMT could win the 2024 election," the party’s chairman Eric Chu said at the party’s headquarters on Saturday after winning at the polls.

The heated political campaigning by the DPP saw a narrative of sending a strong message to China, signalling the self-governed island’s ability to rule. However, none of those elected have a direct say in policy on China.

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province and its own territory, but the island has been self-ruled since the civil war in the late 1940s and enjoys many democratic freedoms and civil liberties that the mainland does not.

Voter turnout for the local elections was also seen at a record low on Saturday at just 59 per cent in the country’s six most important cities. In contrast, the overall figure was recorded at around 75 per cent in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Independent

Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests

A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
kitco.com

Putin calls for the creation of an independent blockchain-based settlement network

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The technology of digital currencies and blockchains can be used to create a new system of international settlements...
The Independent

‘Xi Jinping, step down’: Anti-lockdown protests in China spread to more cities

Protesters in China are calling for President Xi Jinping to step down in rare shows of dissent as a result the government’s zero-Covid policies.Around 300 protesters gathered at Middle Urumqi road in Shanghai on Saturday to pay tribute to the victims of a major apartment block fire that killed 10 people in Urumqi. Some social media accounts have suggested residents couldn’t leave their homes during the fire because of Covid-19 control measures.The Shanghai protesters carried flowers and candles and sang the national anthem. But others expressed rare criticism directed towards the government, yelling: “Xi Jinping, step down, Communist Party,...
The Independent

China dispatches ships to respond to US cruiser ‘illegally intruding’ waters in South China Sea

China’s military said it dispatched a ship to the South China Sea to guide away a US cruiser that “seriously violated” its security and sovereignty and accused Washington of being a “security risk maker” in the region.On Tuesday, China’s military said a US cruiser that “illegally intruded” into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea was closely monitored and then guided away.“The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,” said Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army.He added that the US cruiser’s intrusion showed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

South Korea scrambles fighter jets as Chinese and Russian warplanes enter its air defence zone

South Korea said it used its fighter jets as a tactical measure after two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence area on Wednesday.South Korea’s joint chief of staff (JCS) said the Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea’s southern and northeast coasts starting around 5.50am, reported Reuters.At 6.44am, the jets re-entered the zone from an area northeast of South Korea’s southern port city of Pohang and exited the zone at 7.07am, reported Yonhap.At 12.18pm, six Russian aircraft, including four TU-95 bombers and two SU-35 fighters along...
WASHINGTON STATE
Interesting Engineering

Apple limits airdrops from Chinese phones, kneecapping government protesters

Apple's recent iOS update quietly, and completely unannounced, stopped offering the AirDrop service to Chinese phones and tablets. Airdrops are a file transfer service that sends specific files, directly between phones, without the need for a network. In the wave of anti-government protests larger than ever before, protesters are having to communicate without the use of a crucial tool: AirDrops.
grid.news

Ukraine has an insatiable need for ammunition, but the US doesn’t have an endless supply

Ukraine is using a lot of ammunition. Western countries have agreed to send a lot more. The question is, how much is left?. As of last month, the United States had already provided more than 1 million rounds of artillery shells and more than 115,000 mortar rounds to Ukraine. That’s on top of the more sophisticated deliveries of guided ammunition for systems like the HIMARS mobile rocket launcher and the NASAMS air defense system. Ukraine’s insatiable appetite for ammunition is understandable. It’s locked in a war of attrition with an adversary, Russia, that for most of the last nine months has relied heavily on its advantages in terms of sheer power. At one point in the summer, Russia was firing as many as 20,000 artillery shells per day. And in recent weeks, Russia has been launching massive missile and drone barrages on Ukrainian cities — 96 missiles across the country in one day last week — a strategy meant to sow terror but also to deplete Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukraine has to keep pace with this rate of fire just to stay in the war. All in all, it’s a rate of artillery use not seen anywhere in the world since the Korean War.
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy