Andy Murray trolls Piers Morgan after Messi scores for Argentina at World Cup

By Greg Evans
Indy100
 3 days ago

Tennis icon Andy Murray trolled Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi scored to help Argentina achieve their first win at the World Cup.

If you aren't up to speed, Morgan has been chumming it up with Cristiano Ronaldo as of late after the football superstar gave an exclusive interview to his TalkTV show where he laid bare all his grievances about Manchester United, which resulted in him being let go by the club.

Despite this Ronaldo got his World Cup off to a good start when he scored a contentious penalty in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

The same could not be said for his rival in the so-called 'greatest of all-time debate' as despite scoring in Argentina's first game, the team managed to lose 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

All eyes were on Messi for Saturday evening's match against Mexico which was a must-win for the Argentinians. Although he wasn't at his best, Messi still managed to score an excellent goal in a 2-0 win for his nation which now puts them in a lot better position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Given the magnitude and drama behind Messi's goal, Murray, who very much supports the Argentinan simply tweeted 'Ooops' with a picture of the PSG forward and tagged Piers Morgan.


Not to be outdone, Morgan replied to Murray writing: "I can see why you like him… both the 2nd best players in your sport to come from your own country. #maradona #perry"

Morgan is clearly taking a dig at both Messi and Murray as he believes that Messi is second to the great Diego Maradona in the Argentinian football stakes, while he also thinks that Murray is second to the eight-time Grand Slam winner Fred Perry in the British tennis rankings.

Regardless, we doubt Messi or Ronaldo will be too distracted by this spat as they have better things to be concentrating on. Ronaldo will play in Portugal's second game of the tournament on Monday night and they could qualify for the last 16 if they manage to beat Uruguay. Meanwhile, Argentina have a crunch final group game against Poland on Wednesday which they realistically have to win in order to progress in the tournament in Qatar.

