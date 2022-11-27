ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raised money and launched a political action committee on Wednesday amid speculation he will run for president in 2024, telling hundreds of supporters he’ll make a decision after he leaves office in January. Hogan has positioned himself to run as an alternative to Donald Trump. The former president already has announced he’s running for president in 2024. The governor acknowledged the speculation about his political future in a speech to supporters. “Next year, I’m going to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my friends and determine how I can best serve our great nation,” Hogan said.

