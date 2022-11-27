ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US News and World Report

Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
The Associated Press

Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raised money and launched a political action committee on Wednesday amid speculation he will run for president in 2024, telling hundreds of supporters he’ll make a decision after he leaves office in January. Hogan has positioned himself to run as an alternative to Donald Trump. The former president already has announced he’s running for president in 2024. The governor acknowledged the speculation about his political future in a speech to supporters. “Next year, I’m going to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my friends and determine how I can best serve our great nation,” Hogan said.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

Six years after bombings, Belgium readies for biggest trial

Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. The case will not be the first for 33-year-old Salah Abdeslam, who was convicted in France as a ringleader in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 dead.
The Associated Press

China vows more ‘friendly consensus’ amid Vatican complaints

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing and the Vatican are once again tangling over the prickly issue of appointing Chinese bishops. After complaints from the Vatican that Beijing was violating a 2018 interim accord, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the country is willing to expand the “friendly consensus” achieved with the Vatican over bishop nominations.
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Come on, Joe!

Another tragic shooting where multiple people were killed at a Walmart in Virginia. Two days later, President Biden says the U.S. needs to ban "assault weapons" to prevent these shootings.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book

ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings. Muguette Baudat was on hand Tuesday as her lawyer, Laura Sgro, a veteran defense attorney in Vatican criminal trials, detailed her efforts to pry information out of the Vatican and access the court file into the May 4, 1998 slayings that are...

