U.S. warns darker-skinned Americans may be profiled, detained in the Dominican Republic
The government of the Dominican Republic is pushing back against a U.S. Embassy warning to dark-skinned American tourists that stepped-up enforcement against Haitian migrants in the Caribbean nation could lead to their being racially profiled or detained.
US Embassy warns 'darker skinned' citizens over Dominican Republic's migration measures
The U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic is warning “darker skinned” citizens over the Caribbean country’s migration agents mistaking them for Haitian immigrants.
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
Macron to become first French president in more than 45 years to visit New Orleans
French President Emmanuel Macron will visit New Orleans next week during his brief trip to the United States, becoming the first French president to travel to the once-French city in more than 45 years. Macron is only the third French president to visit the former colony of Louisiana, after Charles de Gaulle in 1941 and…
1 dead, at least 12 missing after storms trigger landslide on southern Italian island
One person is dead and at least 12 are missing after a severe storm triggered a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia on Saturday, authorities said. Update 1:42 p.m. EST Nov. 26: The body of a woman was pulled from the mud, Naples prefect Claudio Palomba told reporters during a news conference, The Associated Press reported.
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Hogan raises money amid speculation of White House bid
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Term-limited Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan raised money and launched a political action committee on Wednesday amid speculation he will run for president in 2024, telling hundreds of supporters he’ll make a decision after he leaves office in January. Hogan has positioned himself to run as an alternative to Donald Trump. The former president already has announced he’s running for president in 2024. The governor acknowledged the speculation about his political future in a speech to supporters. “Next year, I’m going to sit down and talk to my family, talk to my friends and determine how I can best serve our great nation,” Hogan said.
Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Mysterious Archeological Discovery from Aztec Civilization
Mysterious archaeological discovery in the old Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan had to be reburied or covered by archaeologists until an unknown time in the future, according to a report. The site of the unusual find is located near Mexico City and the discovery in question was an archaeological monument first...
Six years after bombings, Belgium readies for biggest trial
Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. The case will not be the first for 33-year-old Salah Abdeslam, who was convicted in France as a ringleader in the November 13, 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 dead.
China vows more ‘friendly consensus’ amid Vatican complaints
BEIJING (AP) — Beijing and the Vatican are once again tangling over the prickly issue of appointing Chinese bishops. After complaints from the Vatican that Beijing was violating a 2018 interim accord, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday said the country is willing to expand the “friendly consensus” achieved with the Vatican over bishop nominations.
Letter to the editor: Come on, Joe!
Another tragic shooting where multiple people were killed at a Walmart in Virginia. Two days later, President Biden says the U.S. needs to ban "assault weapons" to prevent these shootings.
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings. Muguette Baudat was on hand Tuesday as her lawyer, Laura Sgro, a veteran defense attorney in Vatican criminal trials, detailed her efforts to pry information out of the Vatican and access the court file into the May 4, 1998 slayings that are...
