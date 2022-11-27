Read full article on original website
Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
Sioux City restates guidelines for snow removal, parking
SIOUX CITY — In preparation for Tuesday's winter weather, the City of Sioux City directed residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service said snow and freezing drizzle were expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation turned into all snow...
City of Sioux City reminds residents about snow removal procedures ahead of Tuesday weather
SIOUX CITY -- In preparation for winter weather, the City of Sioux City is directing residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle is expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation becomes all snow after 9...
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary hosting open house
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday. True North Dispensary, located at 1325 River Drive, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a tour of the store and information about medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War...
Triple virus threat: Sioux City physician talks RSV, COVID, influenza
SIOUX CITY — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) continue to dominate local clinics, urgent cares and emergency departments, while COVID-19 activity remains "low" in Woodbury County and influenza rates are beginning to tick up. "We're seeing as much of RSV as anything," said Dr. Steven Joyce, a MercyOne...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Former Woodbury County sheriff withdraws from open seat consideration
SIOUX CITY – Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew has withdrawn his name from the consideration to replace Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt. In mid-November, Auditor Pat Gill said he planned to suggest Drew for the appointment. De Witt was elected to Iowa Senate District 1, ousting Democrat...
Sioux City's Peirce Mansion to host open house for holiday season
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance.
Greenwell, George elected to Sioux City school board leadership positions
SIOUX CITY – Dan Greenwell was re-elected as president of the Sioux City school board Monday, and longtime-teacher board member Jan George was elected vice president. Greenwell was elected president by a 6-1 vote, and George was elected vice president in a unanimous vote. George took over the post from Taylor Goodvin, who did not put his name into the running for the position.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" slated for Dec. 10
SIOUX CITY — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's annual holiday event is just around the corner. At 10 a.m. Dec. 10, the Nature Center is hosting its yearly "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" which will include snowshoe hikes, campfires, crafts, seven local vendors and more. According to...
Six USD players earn All-Valley honors
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Six South Dakota football players have been named to the 2022 all-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team as selected by media, head coaches and sports information directors. The six selections equal the most by the program since joining the Valley in 2012. USD honorees include first-team selections Dalton...
Dordt University Worship Arts Department releases first-ever Christmas single 'O Come, O Come, Emmanuel'
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — In the run-up to Christmas 2022, a group on the Dordt University campus has released an official holiday single on a number of music-streaming platforms. Wednesday morning, the Dordt University Worship Arts Department announced that its version of the centuries-old Christmas hymn "O Come, O...
Sioux City 19-year-old pleads not guilty to double-murder charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder. Public defender Jennifer Solberg filed the written plea in Woodbury County District Court on behalf of Joseph Cruz. His trial was scheduled for...
Morningside University will now have women's wrestling for 2023-2024 season
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University on Monday announced the addition of women’s wrestling to its list of sports. The first season of competition for the program is planned for the 2023-24 season. “We are excited to add women’s wrestling as the 13th women’s sport to our athletic department,”...
