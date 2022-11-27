SIOUX CITY – Dan Greenwell was re-elected as president of the Sioux City school board Monday, and longtime-teacher board member Jan George was elected vice president. Greenwell was elected president by a 6-1 vote, and George was elected vice president in a unanimous vote. George took over the post from Taylor Goodvin, who did not put his name into the running for the position.

