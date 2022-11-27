ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Sevier newspaper wins national awards

KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School has won a first place, second place and honorable mention in the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) fall contest. Sevier’s student newspaper, The Sequoyah Scribe, won first and second place “Story of the Year” in the Junior High/Middle School category.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County Recovery Court holds graduation ceremony

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court held a graduation on Tuesday for four of its participants who successfully completed the program. The graduation was held at Celebration Church and honored the hard work of Miranda Cox, Monica Eller, Scotty Sexton and Shannon “Nicki” Widener.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists

BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board on Monday. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board votes for that. A work session is set for 4:30 p.m. that day at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Search for new director of Sullivan County Schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools is on the search for its next director of schools. School officials narrowed their search to three candidates, each being interviewed publically Monday. This comes as current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski plans to retire at the end of June. Each of the three candidates comes from an […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins event reminds community of Isaiah 117 House's purpose

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins and Hancock County Chapter of Isaiah 117 House held an event to remind the community of its mission as it prepares to build a house in the area. Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit that provides foster care children with a temporary home when they enter the foster care system.
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors

BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio have won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gym to host second annual holiday 5k in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE — Mindful Body Fitness in Rogersville will host its second annual Holiday Hustle 5K run on Dec. 17. The race will take place through downtown Rogersville and will start at 8 a.m. Runners will gather at the gym for the start of the race.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Yes, Wise, there is a Santa and Mrs. Claus in town

WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December. Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas spirit fills the December 'History Happenings' of our region

The Christmas spirit comes to our regions’ historic sites in December with the 1818 Christmas celebration at the Netherland Inn in Kingsport, the Christmas in the Country celebration at Exchange Place in Kingsport and Visions of Christmas at Tipton-Haynes in Johnson City, just to name a few. Netherland Inn.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts

KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside the Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN

