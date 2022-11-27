ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior Tory joins rebellion trying to force Sunak’s hand on onshore wind ban

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skJfm_0jOuzPJy00

Rishi Sunak is facing a growing rebellion of senior Conservatives who are joining Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.

Former party chairman Sir Jake Berry added his name on Sunday to the Tory MPs backing rival legislation trying to force a U-turn from the Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak is also facing a split in opinion from within his own Cabinet, with Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove understood to be backing an end to the moratorium.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper acknowledged the situation is “not easy” but insisted the stream of Tory MPs saying they will not contest the next election is nothing for the party to worry about.

Former prime ministers Ms Truss and Mr Johnson are among more than 20 Conservatives backing a pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.

Alok Sharma, who was the president of the Cop26 climate summit, has also backed the legislative move from former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke.

Elliot Colburn and former ministers Robert Courts and Kevin Foster will also add their signatures to the amendment, the PA news agency has been told.

Along with private backers, a rebel source said 30 Tories back the bid, coming close to eroding Mr Sunak’s working majority of 69 votes if other opposition groups join Labour in backing the amendment.

Sir Jake said Mr Gove’s divergent opinion “spells real danger for my Government”, suggesting it is a “first crack in the wall” of discipline for Mr Sunak.

“Boris Johnson famously used to call wind turbines the white satanic mills of the North of England when they were building them all over my constituency,” he told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“He’s changed his mind on them; I to a large extent have changed my mind, and I’m going to be supporting Simon Clarke.”

The former minister, who was awarded a knighthood by Mr Johnson, argued that soaring energy bills are the key reason to invest more in renewables.

Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects, in place since 2015, during his time in Number 10.

Mr Sunak is seeing a steady stream of Conservative MPs, many of whom are relatively young and were thought to have bright careers ahead, announce their exit plans.

His net-zero tsar, Chris Skidmore, became the ninth to say they will not contest the next election, following levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison.

Mr Harper insisted they are setting out their positions now because Tories have been given until December 5 to make a decision due to the review into constituency boundaries.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “You are going to see those all bunched together so I don’t think there’s anything particularly to write home about that.”

On dire polling the Tories are struggling to bounce back from, he said: “If we are being realistic about it, we are not going to turn things around overnight.”

Mr Harper told the BBC “I accept things are not easy at the moment” but said Mr Gove will be talking to colleagues about the planning policy and will be considering changes.

Labour is planning to back the Clarke amendment to pile the pressure on Mr Sunak, even though the party believes it “swaps the ban for what is still a highly restrictive planning regime on onshore wind”.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “Onshore wind is the cheapest, cleanest energy we have. The Tories’ ban has kept bills high and damaged our energy security. Rishi Sunak‘s weakness means he’s having to be dragged to scrap it by his backbenches. He should swallow his pride and U-turn now.”

The Prime Minister is not only facing a challenge over onshore wind, but on building targets as well.

He was forced to pull a vote on the legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes per year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mayors demand minister steps in to fix ‘mess’ blighting northern railways

The Transport Secretary has said he is “under no illusions” about the “real problem” blighting northern England’s railways, as regional leaders demanded he steps in to clear up the “mess” wreaking havoc for passengers. Five metro mayors said talks with Mark Harper on...
newschain

Sunak slams ‘unacceptable deterioration’ of northern railways

Rishi Sunak has slammed the “unacceptable deterioration” in northern England’s rail services, ahead of a meeting between mayors from the region and the Transport Secretary aimed at ending the “chaos”. The Prime Minister criticised Avanti West Coast as he faced pressure over its service from...
newschain

First by-election test for Sunak as voters take to the polls in Chester

Rishi Sunak is facing his first test at the ballot box as voters go to the polls to choose a new City of Chester MP. The contest will give both Labour and the Tories a glimpse into how voters are reacting to a tumultuous six months for the Government, as it marks the first Westminster by-election since Boris Johnson’s defenestration and the market chaos that defined Liz Truss’s short stint in No 10.
newschain

Palace accused of institutional racism over remarks made to black charity boss

Buckingham Palace is facing accusations of “institutional racism” after the late Queen’s lady in waiting challenged a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse on where she “really came from”. Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince of Wales’s godmother, resigned from the household and apologised...
newschain

Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’

Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours. According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.
newschain

Conservative MP raises ban on conversion therapy with equalities minister

A Conservative MP has asked the equalities minister whether she understands the “anxiety” the LGBT community feels when it comes to the ban on conversion therapy. Peter Gibson, the MP for Darlington, told the Commons “we are still to see any draft legislation”, despite the ban appearing in “multiple Queen’s speeches”.
newschain

Badenoch defends Australia trade deal after criticism by former minister

Kemi Badenoch has conceded that deadlines in negotiations are “unhelpful” as she faced questions about high-profile criticism of the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia. Appearing before the International Trade Committee, Ms Badenoch was forced to defend UK free trade deals with Australia and New Zealand after stinging criticism from former environment secretary George Eustice earlier this month, who said that the Australian agreement “was not actually a very good deal” as the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.
newschain

Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts

A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial. The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex. The jury of 10 men and two women...
newschain

Welsh National bid still possible for The Big Dog

The Coral Welsh National has not been ruled out by connections of The Big Dog, who took Navan’s biggest prize with a convincing round of jumping in the Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase on Sunday. With a Munster National and a Grand National Trail at Punchestown already inked...
newschain

Coroner apologises for families’ seven-year wait for Shoreham Airshow inquest

A coroner has apologised to the families of 11 men who were killed in the Shoreham Airshow tragedy for their seven-year wait for answers. West Sussex senior coroner Penelope Schofield expressed her “deepest regret” that the ordeal endured by relatives of those who died had been “added to” by delays to the inquest.
newschain

Sturgeon told ‘shame on you’ by heckler over gender reform plans

Scotland’s First Minister has been heckled over her Government’s plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act. Speaking at an event on violence against women and girls hosted by Zero Tolerance Scotland on Tuesday, one attendee shouted “shame on you” at Nicola Sturgeon as she spoke. Responding,...
newschain

By-election looms as Rosie Cooper stands down as Labour MP

Rosie Cooper has stood down as Labour MP for West Lancashire. Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, the archaic process that effectively resigns an MP. It comes two months after she announced she had accepted the position of chair...
newschain

Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab

A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of at least 20 people, according to new estimates. The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.
newschain

NI protocol ‘shifts the position’ of region compared to rest of UK, court told

The Northern Ireland Protocol “fundamentally shifts the position” of the region compared to the rest of the UK, the Supreme Court has been told. On Wednesday, the UK’s highest court heard a challenge to the protocol, a post-Brexit arrangement for the area designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland.
newschain

Chief civil servant urged to check legality of using £20m funds on indyref2 push

Scotland’s chief civil servant has been urged to seek ministerial direction on whether the Scottish Government can continue to spend public funds on independence referendum plans. It follows the Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally call a referendum without Westminster approval. Donald Cameron, constitution spokesman for...
newschain

Ryanair boss accuses French air traffic controllers of ‘recreational’ strikes

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has accused French air traffic controllers of carrying out “recreational” strikes during the summer months. During a committee appearance before Irish politicians, the budget airline boss suggested that air traffic controller strikes happen on a Friday so that workers can get a three-day weekend.
newschain

Alleged trafficker offered drowned migrants’ families hush money, court hears

An alleged “right-hand man” in a people-trafficking gang offered the families of migrants who drowned trying to cross the English Channel in a dinghy money to stay silent, a court has heard. Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was alleged to be one of two main figures in an organised criminal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy