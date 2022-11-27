Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
UMD WOMEN'S BASKETBALL'S BENCH HELPS PROPEL BULLDOGS PAST CROOKSTON 83-58
The UMD women's basketball team soared through tonight's conference home-opener against Minnesota Crookston, taking it 83-58. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 early in NSIC play. After trailing 5-2 early in the first quarter, a Brooke Olson layup gave UMD its first lead...
CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON FOR UMD WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
The #22 ranked University of Minnesota Duluth women's cross country team will compete in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships on Friday (December 2nd) in Seattle, WA. The 2022 NCAA Division II NCAA Cross Country Championships will take place in Seattle, Washington on Friday, December 2 at Chambers Creek...
PREVIEW: UMD MEN'S HOCKEY BACK AT HOME FOR SERIES AGAINST COLORADO COLLEGE
THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs will be back at AMSOIL arena after their weekend off to face-off with the Colorado College Tigers for the second time this season. UMD traveled to Colorado Springs earlier in November for their first conference series. The Bulldogs dropped the first game 5-0 but came back on Saturday night with a 3-1 win to split the series. During game two against CC the Bulldogs were down by one in the first period but went on a power play. With assists from Owen Gallatin and Derek Daschke, Ben Steeves put one in the back of the net as the power play was nearing an end, and tied the game up. In the third period Gallatin scored the go-ahead goal with assists from Tanner Laderoute and Daschke. With just 36 seconds left and an empty net, Blake Biondi sealed the deal with a goal from across the ice. UMD continues to hold the all-time record against the Tigers 39-13-6.
NO. 8 BULLDOGS TO HOST TOP-RANKED OHIO STATE IN WEEKEND MATINEE SERIES
After facing Ohio State in three-consecutive games out of town dating back to last March's NCAA championship game, the No. 8 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team will welcome the top-ranked Buckeyes back to AMSOIL Arena this weekend for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association spar. UMD will host OSU for the first time in a year in its home rink, with both games of the Friday-Saturday series set to get underway at 3:00 p.m. Friday will be UMD's annual Green Bandana game, while Saturday will feature a UMD Stores puck giveaway.
