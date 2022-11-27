Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Gates Foundation commits $75 million to help WA kids get to college
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will spend $75 million over the next four years to help Washington students continue their education after high school. The new initiative, announced at a Tuesday news conference, comes as the foundation begins focusing its statewide efforts on education — in particular, high schoolers' transition, or lack thereof, to college or trade and apprenticeship programs.
Yakima Herald Republic
WA lawyer leads lawsuits in outbreak linked to Daily Harvest crumbles
Kirsten Paulsen began 2022 wanting to eat healthier and incorporate more vegetables into her diet. She found Daily Harvest, a food delivery company that touts easy to prep, plant-based meals, and signed up for regular shipments of smoothies, vegetable bowls and vegan ingredients to add to other dishes. In one...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle’s North Pacific Seafoods fined for Clean Air Act violations in Alaska
North Pacific Seafoods Inc. (NPSI) was fined $345,000 for violating the Clean Air Act at two sites in Alaska, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday. The EPA found the Seattle-based seafood company had been operating three solid-waste incinerators without getting a permit, notifying the federal agency or installing adequate emission control or monitoring systems.
Yakima Herald Republic
First big snow of winter blankets large swath of Central and Eastern Washington
The first substantial snowfall of the season blanketed large portions of Central and Eastern Washington on Wednesday morning, with a few more inches of snow expected from another weather system late this week. Most school districts in the Yakima Valley were on a two-hour delay Wednesday, while schools in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Journalists near and far react to the journalism of ‘Alaska Daily’
What does it take to authentically portray journalism on television? Is it election night pizza? The work of holding power to account? For the new ABC show “Alaska Daily,” it’s drawing from the real-life reporting of local journalists at the Anchorage Daily News. Created by Tom McCarthy, who helmed the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight,” it stars Bellingham-raised actor Hilary Swank as hard-boiled reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who moves to Alaska from New York after her previous job fell through. She begins working with intrepid local journalist Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, played by Secwépemc actor Grace Dove, on an investigation into the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the state. It raises the question: How well can television grapple with the day-in and day-out of this important yet tough job?
Yakima Herald Republic
'A widespread snow event' is coming to WA state. Here's what you should know
Nov. 29—Multiple regions across Washington state are expecting more winter weather and snow as there are 24 winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings currently active throughout the state from the National Weather Service. The NWS expects snow to reach both eastern and western Washington state late Tuesday afternoon...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby
HONOLULU (AP) — The world’s largest active volcano spewed some ash and lava Monday and officials warned residents of Hawaii's Big Island to prepare for a possible larger eruption. The U.S. Geological Survey warned the island's 200,000 residents that an eruption of Mauna Loa “can be very dynamic,...
Yakima Herald Republic
What’s next for Washington’s drug possession law?
OLYMPIA — State lawmakers are facing a July deadline to decide whether drug possession will remain a crime in Washington. In February 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional the long-standing state law that had made illegal drug possession a felony. The Blake decision, handed down as...
Comments / 0