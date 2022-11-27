Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
What to know about Celebrate SA, San Antonio's annual New Year's Eve party
Celebrate SA continues to draw in over 70,000 excited partygoers annually.
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
These San Antonio area lakes will be stocked with trout this winter
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of rainbow trout will be stocked in lakes and ponds around San Antonio this winter. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the fish from November through February as part of the Neighborhood Fishin’ program. Here is a list of upcoming expected stock dates...
Extremist militia plans to protest Christmas-themed drag event in San Antonio next month
A local social justice group is planning a counter protest at the Aztec Theatre on Dec. 13.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more
SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels
Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at 1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE
During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
A guide to San Antonio's beloved Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood has it all.
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
Tesla building Supercharger station on San Antonio's Far Westside
The project has an estimated cost of $246,000.
Larkspur at Creekside offers active programs for New Braunfels residents ages 55+
Retiring and moving to the Hill Country home is now a possibility.
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
