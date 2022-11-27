ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Beloved fast food chain begins selling cool hoodies, hats and more

SAN ANTONIO — Chick-fil-A has launched its first-ever online store, and it's full of quirky merchandise. Some highlights include an "I heart waffle fries" hoodie, a "chicken for breakfast" hat and a clutch in the shape of Chick-fil-A sandwich packaging. There's also a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket and a pillow...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso opening new location in New Braunfels

Some of the cheesecake in a jar flavors include Blueberry White Chocolate, Cookies and Cream and Toffee Turtle. (Courtesy Laika Cheesecake and Espresso) Laika Cheesecake and Espresso is planning to expand its business into the Unicorn Retail Center in New Braunfels. Construction on the new location at ​​1430 Unicorn Ave., Ste. 106, was set to begin at the end of November and is anticipated to be completed by the end of January. The shop uses fresh ingredients to make cheesecakes that can be served in both jars and single slices. 210-462-6981. www.laikacheesecakes.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
saobserver.com

SAPD’S SAVAGE MURDER OF PHILLIPS: FROM THE FRONTLINE

During the 1969 River Parade, SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) staged and rallied the largest demonstration in the history of San Antonio. This demonstration was organized in two different places; one in the downtown area and the other in the Victoria Courts (now called Victoria Commons) in a park that still exists behind the old main office. The City of San Antonio was completely taken by surprise by the efforts of the local SNCC chapter. For months SNCC and the African American community had protested the murder of Bobby Joe Phillips by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). Phillips was a black construction worker that was savagely beaten by a cowardly mob of SAPD officers who have not been prosecuted to this day. The SNCC move was the result of months of frustration and inaction by the San Antonio City Council and its racist mayor Walter W. McAllister. Rev. Claude W. Black and other civil rights leaders had protested the savage killing to no avail, and had been harassed by local law enforcement officials and racists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, tamale recipes, a Whoville bar, holiday skin care, cookie designs, makeup tutorials and adoptable bunnies. Chef Jess Kirk, owner of Milpa and executive chef at Ocho, teaches us how to make holiday tamales. Want to visit Whoville? Jen takes us to Otro...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

