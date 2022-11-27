Read full article on original website
🏀 K-State's Nowell selected Big 12 Player of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Senior Markquis Nowell was selected as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday afternoon (November 28) after his MVP performance in helping Kansas State claim the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic last week. Nowell earned MVP honors after helping K-State (6-0) win its...
Four local projects part of KDOT bid letting earlier this month
TOPEKA — Two Harvey County projects and two Reno County projects were approved at the KDOT bid letting on Nov. 16, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40 C‑5136‑01 ‑ 28...
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
Victim: Kansas City man ransacked our home, our life
KANSAS CITY —A judge Monday sentenced a Kansas City-area man to 12 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple burglaries and thefts, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. In October, Isaiah J.J. Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to Burglary 2nd Degree, Stealing, two counts of Tampering...
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Police find cocaine, meth and marijuana during Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
