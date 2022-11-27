The physician to the president is a liar and Biden is not mentally competent to hold the office of president! All previous presidents have taken the mental competency test with open results, everyone except Joe Biden and that's because he cannot pass one. It's time for the Republicans to demand the president take this test and it be witnessed by Republicans to confirm it is administered correctly and reported correctly. The democrats have a bad habit of hiding the truth from Americans and therefore have to be supervised because of their inherent dishonesty.
It's a simple 30 question cognitive test. Trump says Biden wouldn't make it past the 15th question. I say Trump's giving him way too much credit. I think he wouldn't make it past the 5th question
Biden said himself that if you wanted to judge his competency, then to watch him. Well, we've all watched him deteriorate since he ran for POTUS and even then, he didn't know when he was half the time and the rest of the time he was hidden in a basement somewhere. His wife has a conniption when he misspeaks in public and asks why someone didn't get him off the stage. This man has serious cognitive problems that are just going to get worse.
