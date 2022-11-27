ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 12

Hakuna Matata
2d ago

They might be getting closer and dont want you to mess up the investigation but doing all these interviews 🤷🏽‍♀️ JUST A THOUGHT🧐

Reply(1)
8
Jan Baker
2d ago

Some of you people are so disrespectful and have no common sense. If you have nothing but negative things to say keep your stupidity to yourself. What has this world come to? Let the cops do there job so the families can have some peace. Just a bunch of cruel and evil people out there. It makes me sick to see all the evil people in this world today.

Reply
3
Tammy Brovold
2d ago

I feel for all these parents. I lost a child and it was horribly handled.No Justice..When my daughter was screaming for help above me. Was horrific to hear. I called police immediately as I didn't know what was happening. A domestic, they did nothing in another Mt city. She was found dead next morning.Perp still there. I was treated as the criminal .Witnesses gave statements, to help daughters case. They believed nothing. charged this creep with domestic abuse. So justice and being kept abreast of the case. I am not shocked Sir your left in Dark as were we for a year. Now I will get case file and seek real justice.!!R.I.P. you innocent ones Fly high, you have your wings. Fly.high your free.I am lucky my daughter beautiful spirit is here protecting her daughter and I. I freaks people out who stay the night. The bring up seeing someone or yell if I am up.by.my little.ones room..I chuckle, no.thats my daughter. I am blessed in that sense. I never believed it before.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

DNA Of Mystery Killer Or Killers On The Loose In University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder Could Be Found Under Victims' Fingernails: Sources

Police desperately searching for leads in the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are hoping DNA evidence could be recovered from the fingernails of at least one of the victims, RadarOnline.com has been told.“If there was a struggle between the victim and the offender, which it’s believed there was in at least one of the killings, it is almost certain that biological debris will be found beneath fingernails,” said a case informant. “This will be crucial to the forensic casework.”If DNA is located, befuddled police — who remain on a chilling manhunt with no motive or murder weapon...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
MOSCOW, ID
Fox News

Fox News

878K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy