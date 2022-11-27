Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it. Many stormed out of a heated meeting in New Smyrna Beach Tuesday night when they realized...
‘No answers’: New Smyrna Beach commissioner hosts forum for residents ravaged by Ian, Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County in September, much of the area was flooded. Less than a month later Hurricane Nicole ravaged the coast with high winds and waves, wreaking havoc on an already battered coast. The city of New Smyrna Beach in particular...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
fox35orlando.com
Unexpected toll of Hurricane Ian: Devastating, costly flooding
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - The unexpected toll of Hurricane Ian has been devastating and costly flooding. Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida with the full force of a Category 4, changing communities there forever and killing over 100 people. While the storm lost most of its punch by the time it tracked through the Orlando region, its Category 1 classification was not enough to prepare residents for the full fury of the rains and storm surge to follow. The system dropped over 15" of rain and induced a storm surge that would change communities in Volusia County for years, flooding neighborhoods that had never seen high water. Accordingly, many did not carry flood insurance, compounding the impacts of Ian.
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
Commissioner Lisa Martin plans to hold the first of several meetings
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — When Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County in September, much of the area was flooded. Less than a month later Hurricane Nicole ravaged the coast with high winds and waves, wreaking havoc on an already battered coast. The city of New Smyrna Beach experienced extensive...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
westorlandonews.com
Climate First Bank Opens Mount Dora Branch
Climate First Bank, the world’s first bank dedicated to fighting the climate crisis, announced the opening of a Mount Dora Branch, its second Central Florida location, at 2755 E Orange Ave, Eustis, Florida 32726. Led by Branch Manager Kaina Norelia, the temporary location will allow customers to conveniently make...
WCJB
Are you a Dish customer in Marion County? How to watch TV20 live
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dish Network customers in Marion County may be temporarily unable to access WCJB TV20 News due to a decision made by that company. We are working with Dish to have our channel restored for Marion County as soon as possible, however, there are other ways to watch our newscasts live.
New Smyrna Beach to share recovery plan on storm damage, beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Storm damage victims in New Smyrna Beach can learn this week how the city plans to move forward from Hurricane Nicole. Commissioner Lisa Martin plans to hold the first of several meetings Tuesday. She wants to discuss oceanfront properties and beach erosion. That meeting...
flaglerlive.com
$2.89 Gas in Volusia, $3.49 in Flagler as Prices Continue to Fall and Oil Companies Reap Record Profits
Regular unleaded gas was selling for $2.89 a gallon at Buc-ees in Daytona Beach Sunday evening as Thanksgiving travelers were returning home–as low a price as the Flagler-Volusia region has known since the war in Ukraine triggered soaring prices at the beginning of the year. But the difference in...
WCJB
Marion County man, Oathkeepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riots
WASHINGTON (WCJB/AP) - The leader of the Florida chapter of the Oathkeepers, a resident of Dunnellon, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy along with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for their part in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes and Kelly Meggs of...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Samantha Whitfield
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Master Sergeant/Munitions Systems Specialist. Hometown: Palm Coast. Samantha Whitfield graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School in 1996 and joined the Air Force as a munitions specialist...
franchising.com
Palm Coast Businessman Opens Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Franchise
November 29, 2022 // Franchising.com // PALM COAST, Fla. - Warren Greer has launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Daytona Beach-Palm Coast, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. Office Pride of Daytona Beach-Palm Coast provides a full range of janitorial services to offices, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, medical...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning Board to consider hotel project, apartments
There will be two Ormond Beach Planning Board meetings next week — one on Monday, Dec. 5, and another on Thursday, Dec. 8. At the meeting on Dec. 5, the Planning Board will discuss five items related to the proposed 137-room hotel and 15-home project at 251 S. Atlantic Ave. and 264 S. Atlantic Ave. The developer, Ormond Beach Holdings LLC, seeks an issuance of a development order, two zoning map amendments, a comprehensive land use amendment and approval of a preliminary plat.
Bay News 9
Volusia drivers miss dark curve at night, end up in ditch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Changes are coming to a Volusia County spot prone to crashes. Speeding drivers run into a ditch at dark South Glencoe Road curve in Volusia County. Ricky Hendon, who lives near the curve, keeps up Christmas lights to help drivers. Volusia traffic engineering plans to...
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
Bay News 9
Stinky situation: Many Lake County residents report missed trash pickup
TAVARES, Fla. — In Lake County residents said trash pickup has been anything but predictable. A Tavares resident talks about the increased delays and even missed collections over the past few months. What You Need To Know. Lake County has received complaints about these missed collections from customers. The...
palmcoastobserver.com
Florida Park Drive reopens after five months
Florida Park Drive reopened on Wednesday Nov. 23 after almost five months of work. While the main road has reopened for through traffic, Farraday Lane to Fawn Lane remains closed, a press release from the City of Palm Coast said, because additional electrical work is needed. Of Farraday Lane's two entrances, the southern entrance near Island Walk shopping plaza will remain closed and the northern entrance will be open.
