Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Post Ends Sunday Magazine, Lays Off Ten
After more than three decades, The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine on December 25, 2022. In a statement, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said the decision to cut the long-running print magazine was prompted by “economic headwinds” and will help usher in the publication’s “global and digital transformation.” Tragically, this change will cut the positions of ten staffers and there is no confirmation that those employees will be shifted toward other roles at the outlet.
Jon Batiste To Perform At White House
On Thursday, December 1, Joe Biden will host the first state dinner of his presidential term. Not only will President Emmanuel Macron of France be in attendance, but Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste will be in town as well. Batiste will serve as the lead musical act throughout the evening as Biden and Macron celebrate the longstanding relationship between the United States and France.
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0