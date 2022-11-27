After more than three decades, The Washington Post will stop publishing its Sunday print magazine on December 25, 2022. In a statement, Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said the decision to cut the long-running print magazine was prompted by “economic headwinds” and will help usher in the publication’s “global and digital transformation.” Tragically, this change will cut the positions of ten staffers and there is no confirmation that those employees will be shifted toward other roles at the outlet.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 HOURS AGO