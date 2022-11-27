Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Should FSU have been ranked higher in College Football Playoff?
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football wrapped up the regular season...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU basketball vs. Purdue: How to watch, notes, game thread
Tomahawk Nation
DE Patrick Payton named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton was announced as ACC Defensive Rookie of the year Wednesday evening, marking his stellar performance as a redshirt freshman. Peyton recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and four sacks over 12 games this season. Filling in for an injured Jared Verse, Payton made his impact known, gaining valuable experience when his number was called. He is the third Seminole to win the award adding to the 15 FSU players who were named to the All-ACC team this week.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU players reflect on season, prep for bowl as postseason practice gets underway
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive end Jared Verse, and safety Jammie Robinson met with the media on Wednesday as bowl season gets underway. The Noles are coming off a 45-38 victory over the Florida Gators and are on a five-game hot streak looking to finish 2022 strong with a bowl victory and 10 wins. Earlier in the week, 15 players were given All-ACC honors. All three players were placed on the first team, and 2015 was the last time the Noles had more than five.
Tomahawk Nation
How Trey Benson became a star at FSU
When Florida State running back Trey Benson arrived in Tallahassee, there were questions about how he’d adjust in his first year. In spring football, he was initially limited after injuries suffered with the Oregon Ducks, where he hadn’t really seen the field often. In 2021, he played 14 offensive snaps — none in 2020 (per PFF).
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 13: Where, who could FSU be playing?
No. 14 Florida State Seminoles football took down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller last Friday, posting its best record since the 2016 season (9-3, 5-3 ACC). FSU had an outside shot at an Orange Bowl bid, but a Clemson loss to South Carolina killed the...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football (9-3, 5-3 ACC) finished the year on a high note, taking down the Florida Gators (6-6, 3-5 SEC) in an offensive thriller inside Doak Campbell Stadium last Friday. It was the fifth-straight win for FSU, in which the Seminoles have put up 38-plus points in each...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall no longer with team
Following a successful 2022 regular season, the Florida State Seminoles’ roster continues to evolve. Incoming recruits and transfers also mean outgoing players, and one of those outgoing players is freshman defensive back, Sam McCall, who is no longer on the Seminoles roster as of this evening. McCall is a...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football wins state, fútbol is College Cup bound
The Florida State Seminoles have had a weekend of excitement heading into December. Boasting key wins across the board, football took down the Florida Gators in an exhilarating fashion cementing their place as 2022 State Champs. Soccer advanced to the College Cup and women’s basketball has been on fire, now returning from Mexico.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU dominates ACC players of the Week
The last cinematic recap of the regular season is here:. Congratulations to Dillan Gibbons, winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award. FSU’s talented wide receiver core is going to be stronger in 2023 with the return of Winston Wright, Jr. ESPN has FSU 13th in its Power Rankings. On3Sports...
Tomahawk Nation
Trey Benson, Maurice Smith named ACC Players of the Week
No. 14 Florida State’s Trey Benson and Maurice Smith were named ACC Players of the Week on Monday after dominating performances against the Florida Gators last Friday night. Both players had dominant performances in helping the Noles overcome the Gators in a 45-38 win that made the record books.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU OL Dillan Gibbons wins 2022 Jim Tatum Award
Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons was named the 2022 Jim Tatum Award winner Monday evening. The award is named in honor of legendary head coach and veteran Jim Tatum and is given out to the top senior athlete in the country who exemplifies success on and off the field.
Tomahawk Nation
Wide receiver Winston Wright announces return to FSU for 2023
Florida State wide receiver Winston Wright plans to return to the field for the Seminoles in 2023, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Wright, who transferred to Tallahassee from the West Virginia Mountaineers, missed the entire 2022 season after suffering a leg injury in a car crash over spring break — a thankful outcome given the intensity of the accident.
