Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Iowa employee who falsified husband's time cards sentenced for collecting excess pay
An Iowa sex offender unit employee who falsified her husband's work hours so he could collect over $57,000 in excess payments from 2019 to 2021 has pleaded guilty to theft in the second degree, a class D felony. Renae Rapp, the employee, was ordered to serve two years of probation,...
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug-Related Charges
Multiple felony charges were filed in a drug-related arrest in Storm Lake this past weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, this past Sunday at approximately 10:45pm, a Storm Lake Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Erie Street for a minor violation. The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, when officers located approximately four ounces of marijuana in a backpack found in the vehicle.
kicdam.com
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Emmetsburg man who misused thousands in funeral payments receives probation
A funeral home director who was accused of taking funeral service funds for personal use was granted a deferred judgment in the District Court for Palo Alto County.
Suspect of Sioux City Westside double homicide pleads not guilty
A man who was accused of killing two people has entered a plea with the District Court for Woodbury County.
kicdam.com
Traffic Stops Lead to Drug Charges in Osceola County
Sibley, IA (KICD) — Two traffic stops last week by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office resulted in drug charges for two individuals. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Thursday with 23-year-old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon being arrested for alleged Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana 1st Offense, he was cited to a court appearance.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
kiwaradio.com
Spirit Lake Man Faces Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Ashton, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on drug and other charges after a traffic stop near Ashton. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Josh Titus of Spirit Lake is accused of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. He was arrested on Saturday, November 26th.
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
Iowa Man Gets 108 Months In Prison For Meth Conspiracy
An Iowa man was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year to drug distribution charges. Justin Haubrich, 46, from Milford, Iowa, pled guilty on June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute
Dog shot during alleged drug deal gone wrong, officials say
A Sioux City teen was arrested after he allegedly shot a pet dog during a robbery.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for meth in Hartley
HARTLEY—A 56-year-old George man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Hartley on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Douglas David Roth stemmed from the stop of a...
westerniowatoday.com
Arthur man arrested on drug charges and three Ida County warrants
(Adair Co) An Arthur man was arrested Adair County on drug charges and three outside warrants. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Dean Lantz Jr. was arrested following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 had a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, so a probable cause search was conducted. A black case was located that contained a pipe consistent with smoking methamphetamine and a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that later field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately three grams. Lantz was transported to the Adair County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation without Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and on warrants out of Ida County for Violation of a Protective Order, Stalking – Violation of a No Contact Order, and two counts of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man arrested for second OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 27-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and careless driving. The arrest of Alex David Ohling stemmed from the stop of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup for squealing its tires as it went...
kicdam.com
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged after traffic stop in Ashton
ASHTON—Two people were arrested following a traffic stop shortly after midnight into Saturday, Nov. 26, on 230th Street at Northwest Boulevard in Ashton. The arrest of 24-year-old Josh Robert Titus of Spirit Lake and 24-year-old Sydnee Lynn Johnson of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Ford Fusion for an equipment violation, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
Comments / 0