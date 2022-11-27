(Adair Co) An Arthur man was arrested Adair County on drug charges and three outside warrants. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Michael Dean Lantz Jr. was arrested following a traffic stop on November 21st. During the stop, a K9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle. The K9 had a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, so a probable cause search was conducted. A black case was located that contained a pipe consistent with smoking methamphetamine and a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that later field tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately three grams. Lantz was transported to the Adair County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Operation without Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and on warrants out of Ida County for Violation of a Protective Order, Stalking – Violation of a No Contact Order, and two counts of Contempt – Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO