Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Rex Carter enters race for Sheriff in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new candidate for Washington County, Virginia Sheriff, kicked off his campaign tonight. Rex Carter says that he will be running as an independent conservative candidate and aims to bring more professionalism and transparency to the sheriff’s office. “We’re going to restructure the entire agency to be more effective in […]
Johnson City Press
Michael Thomas McGucken
JOHNSON CITY - Michael Thomas McGucken passed away suddenly at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 28, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Thomas and Marjorie McGucken.
Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
Johnson City Press
Local elected officials get together
Elected officials from Washington County, the town of Jonesborough and the city of Johnson City gathered for a holiday social event Tuesday at the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine, chairman of the county’s Communications Task Force, helped organize the event. He said the purpose of...
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Johnson City Press
How Johnson City prepares for snow
Though it may not feel like it outside, winter is right around the corner — and Johnson City's Public Works crews are preparing with tons of salt and more than two dozen trucks. On Wednesday, Johnson City's Assistant Public Works Director Andy Best spoke with the media about how...
Johnson City Press
Status hearing set next month in 'Killer Clown' case
ABINDGON — An Abingdon woman accused of dressing up as a clown and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married is expected to return to court before Christmas in Florida. Shelia Keen-Warren, who was arrested near her home in Southwest Virginia in 2017 — 27 years...
‘Voe’ case: Federal suit against JC police set for trial
A former special prosecutor's federal lawsuit accusing the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the city of retaliating against her for whistleblowing over an alleged drug dealer and serial rapist will go to jury trial in mid-May 2024. The trial is scheduled to be heard in Knoxville.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade, and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
993thex.com
Speeding, Leads To More Serious Charges For Johnson City Man And Woman
A man and his female passenger, who were stopped on a speeding violation have much more to deal with after Johnson City Police find various amounts of illegal narcotics along with a stolen handgun. Melvin Stevenson, the driver of the vehicle was stopped for speeding near W Market and Veterans Way. Following a search, Stevenson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, delivery and sell, driving on a suspended license, speeding and simple possession. Officers also arrested Scottie Buck, the passenger in the vehicle for possession of a handgun. Both are scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court while being held on a 20 thousand dollars bond each.
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU women set to face Vandy in Brooks Gym
The biggest night on the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team’s home schedule is almost here. Vanderbilt pays a visit to Brooks Gym on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on the much-improved Bucs in a rare opportunity for ETSU to play host to a major-college opponent.
993thex.com
Johnson City: Immersive, live nativity returns for second year
A popular event hosted in Boones Creek last year is returning for another year, this December. Boone Trail Baptist Church last year hosted its first live nativity drive through, free to the public, and was overwhelmed with the turnout. Organizers say the event returns this year, with some changes to...
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Johnson City Press
Livingston pumps in 41 as 'Blazers edge Pats
BLUFF CITY — It may still be November, but Daniel Boone and Sullivan East were both in fine form Tuesday night in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Dyer Dome. Behind the 41 points of gifted Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston, Boone was left standing in the end and claimed a 77-74 victory over the Patriots.
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners reject settlement to bitcoin lawsuit
The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the same time, several commissioners indicated they would like to see the county continue its efforts to settle the litigation.
Johnson City Press
King welcomes trio of beloved children’s authors
BRISTOL — King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture will host award-winning authors Katherine Paterson, Stephanie S. Tolan and Kimberly Brubaker Bradley on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its 2022-23 speaker series, “Hunger and Gladness.”. The trio has won numerous accolades among them, including the National...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan school board interviews three director semifinalists
BLOUNTVILLE — The three semifinalists for Sullivan County director of schools answered almost six hours worth of questions from the county school board Monday night. Up next? A planned Thursday board vote to pick two of the three to become finalists, although a final choice is technically an option if a majority of the board vote for that. A work session is at 4:30 p.m. that day, at the health and education building, followed by the voting meeting at 6:30 p.m.
