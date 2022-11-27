Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
NBC Connecticut
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Connecticut
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Mexico Coach Tata Martino Out After World Cup Elimination
Martino: “I fully assume responsibility for this great failure.”
NBC Connecticut
Best Moments From Thrilling Day 11 of FIFA World Cup
What a day of FIFA World Cup action. The Day 11 slate began with Australia locking down the only remaining knockout stage spot in Group D via a 1-0 win over Denmark. The victory proved to be vital for the Socceroos, as Tunisia took down France 1-0. A tie or loss by Australia would have seen Tunisia advance instead.
NBC Connecticut
Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.
No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
NBC Connecticut
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
NBC Connecticut
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC Connecticut
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
NBC Connecticut
Argentina Scores Two Quick Goals in Second Half to Claim Lead Over Poland
Just seconds into the start of the second half, Argentina finally found its footing. Alexis Mac Allister struck a shot straight past Wojciech Szczesny off an assist from Nahuel Molina in the 46th minute of play. This was the 19th shot on goal for the Polish goalkeeper, and the first he let through.
Comments / 0