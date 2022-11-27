‘Momma, we’re going to change the world’: Mother of Sandy Hook victim living out his dream as she helps the community heal through health and wellness

Bob Terry, Greg Ruel, Rebecca and Stephen Kowalski cross the finish line of Sandy Hook Run for the Families, a 5K road race to benefit families of victims in the Sandy Hook shootings. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Schools of silver fish swam back and forth, back and forth. It was 5 a.m. on the Sunday after Rebecca Kowalski’s life and that of her family was shattered by the death of her 7-year-old son Chase in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Rebecca was dreaming. The vision she had is still vivid, 10 years later.

The fish darted one way, then another. Then there was a pyramid. God and Chase were at the top and she and her husband Stephen and her family were at the next level, then friends of theirs and extended family branched out below.

She heard her son say, “Momma, we’re going to change the world.”

“What does that even mean?” Rebecca asked.

There was no answer.

“Then,” she said, “I swear to God, God reached in and grabbed my heart and held it. And I felt like it wasn’t broken anymore. I woke Stephen up and I told him about it, and he was like, ‘What is going on with you?’”

“I don’t know,” she told him.

“He said my face and my energy was just 180 [degrees] from pure devastation to pure peace,” she said. “And with that, he knew everything I was telling him was real.”

Stephen told her to go back to sleep. They’d talk about it in the morning. She settled back down but she got the feeling something was poking her.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ I thought it was Stephen poking me. It wasn’t him.”

It was Chase again. He had more to tell her. Write it down, he told her.

“I’ll write it down later, Chase,” she recalled saying. “I’m tired, let me go back to bed.”

“No, no, you’re going to forget, just go write it down now,” he said.

“I got up and went to my computer and I wrote it all down.”

He didn’t tell her what to do. But the dream meant something to Rebecca Kowalski. She’s not a religious person, she will tell you, but she is a spiritual person.

What it gave her was a kind of peace after the horrific event that shattered their community. She moved through the first year after her son’s death in a fog, but the vision gave her purpose. It emboldened her to try things she never thought she would have done. It helped her to start to lead her devastated family, Stephen and their daughters, Brittany and Erin, out of a morass of negative emotions in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook School tragedy.

Rebecca and Stephen and a group of their friends started the CMAK Foundation named after their youngest child, Chase Michael Anthony Kowalski. Chase had competed in a kids triathlon when he was 6 that summer in Mansfield. The foundation would fund a series of kids triathlons called “Race 4 Chase.”

Rebecca could barely finish a 5K road race in Hartford in memory of the Sandy Hook victims in the spring of 2013, but when someone called her out for asking the kids to be triathletes when she was not, she decided to become one. Last month, Rebecca, 54, finished the Ironman 70.3 Waco, a half-Ironman triathlon comprised of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run. She completed the race in Texas in just under eight hours and 30 minutes, coming in 57 seconds under the cutoff time.

“It was something I wanted to do for Chase,” Rebecca said. “His opportunity was stolen. I really feel that probably at some point, he would have done an Ironman.

“In my mind, he would have stayed with athletics. Stephen could have steered him into go-karts and auto racing but he had so many different avenues he could have pursued. I don’t know where he would have landed. I would hope he would have landed in triathlon.”

Chase’s love of sports

Chase Kowalski, a towhead who looked like his mom, was constantly on the move. When his father got home from work, they’d play baseball and football or ride quads.

When he was 2, his parents would take the girls to kids summer track meets in Bethel.

“We would go Wednesday nights with all the kids, and he was like, ‘Momma, I want to run,’ ” Rebecca said. “I said, ‘You’re too little.’ The coach was like, ‘Put him in.’ He did the 50. He said, ‘I want to do it again.’ We put him in the 100. He did the 100. He loved it.”

When he played baseball, he was the kid standing in the baseball stance, waiting for the ball to come at him.

“When the coach told him what to do, he’d do it,” Stephen said.

“His friend Toby’s dad had a pond, so they’d ice skate there and play hockey there,” Rebecca said. “He rode horses. He grew a garden.”

“He did everything,” said his sister Brittany, 24, who works as a business consultant and is the foundation’s fundraising coordinator. “And he was good at it. He did the normal little kid things, like he was good at video games, he was good at the sports, good at everything. He would draw. Arts and crafts.

“He lived hard every day,” Rebecca said.

Chase slept hard, too. But he didn’t stop moving, even at night.

“He used to hit the wall with his foot,” said his sister Erin, 21, now a senior at UConn. “I would hear it.”

“He never stopped,” Brittany said. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do.”

Drive the Barbie jeep? Ride the girls’ pink tricycle? Chase was in. He would allow his big sisters to put makeup on him and dress him up and do dance recitals with him. Brittany took photos. He and Erin played in dirt piles in the backyard.

He raced Erin in their backyard pool. The training wheels came off his Lightning McQueen bike — still tucked away in the Kowalskis’ basement — quickly.

He ran a 5K in Monroe in the summer of 2012 with his mom and his sisters, sprinting back and forth between the girls and Rebecca, who held his backpack with a drink and snacks. Rebecca was not happy about having to run 3.1 miles, but Chase wanted to do it, so she did.

Chase must have watched a triathlon in the 2012 Olympics on TV, his mother said. Where else would a 6-year-old get the idea to do something like that? He told his mother he wanted to do a triathlon. So Rebecca and Stephen found a kids triathlon in Mansfield, an hour and a half drive from Newtown, and Chase did it.

“I wonder if he knew,” Brittany said. “He did everything. The book club for kids. Tumbling. He literally did everything. The triathlon stuff — how does a child know about that? There was definitely an old soul in there.”

The day that changed everything

Rebecca was in a kickboxing class on the morning of Dec. 14, 2012.

“I had no idea. We were blocked off from the world,” she said. “We opened the doors and came out and people were like, ‘Oh my God …’ They had it on the TVs on the treadmills. I just remember walking out and I had this crushing feeling in my chest. I just got in my car and took off. They said it was Sandy Hook School.”

Chase was a first-grader there.

She arrived at the school. Other parents were there. Rebecca knew there had been a shooting but didn’t know anything else.

“They were saying there were children involved,” she said. “They gave us very spotty information. I was on the phone with Stephen. I was getting texts from my friends. ‘What’s going on? Where’s Chase?’ So many texts. I had nothing.

“All of the kids were in the fire department and people were getting their kids and they were taking off and some were just standing there waiting to find out what was going on because nobody knew. Then they basically dispersed everybody and the families went into the firehouse. That’s when they started getting descriptions, what were they wearing, any information they could find to figure out … I think Stephen was there.

“After that, the governor was there. Two of the kids were brought to the hospital and when they didn’t survive, that’s when they said all of the children have been reunited with their families who are alive, or something to that effect. There were the 12 that escaped, they were reunited with their families.

“Everybody was reunited, except the 20. That’s when we found out they were all dead. Everybody was in total shock and disbelief and trying to figure out what the hell to do next. Steven and I walked out. In my gut, I was like, ‘My kid’s dead.’”

There was nothing else to do. They went home. They had to tell the girls. Brittany was a freshman in high school. Erin was in sixth grade.

“That was the hardest,” Rebecca said.

That was Friday. Sunday morning, she had her dream.

“I was in my room,” she said, “and I was like, ‘OK, Chase, listen, I get you want to change the world but I gotta know that Dad’s on the same page. I’m not going to lose my family to change the world. I need to know he’s on the same page. How am I going to know? He’s got to say something to me. He’s got to say ‘This is going to be amazing. Amazing.’

“We never said anything was amazing. If he says ‘Amazing’ to me, then I’ll know we’re on the same page and we’ll make it through this.”

And when Stephen did say something was amazing. Rebecca had her sign.

Helping to heal the community

They were at a friend’s house a few weeks later talking about the dream.

“This was like a week or two after the shooting,” said Greg Ruel, a friend of the family who grew up in Monroe with Stephen. “Becky had this really profound sense of a vision and purpose and what she wanted to do to honor Chase and fill that heartbreaking gap, that loss that they were feeling.

“She wanted to do something positive, staying away from … there was a lot going on at that time around mental health, guns, school safety ... her and Steve wanted to go in a different direction that was consistent with who they were as a family and how they wanted to honor Chase.”

The focus was on helping the community heal through health and wellness. Ruel was impressed with how quickly everything came together.

Ruel and other friends, Bob Terry and Kevin Grimes, who is still the executive director of the foundation, were instrumental in forming the foundation.

“Everything you see on the website today in terms of their vision and mission, all that was formulated in the first month or two after the shooting. By the time we got to March 2013, this stuff was drafted,” Ruel said. “There was something so special or unique about Chase having done a triathlon — ‘Look at what this kid did when he was 6 years old.’ It also created the opportunity for the whole Race 4 Chase idea, it created an opportunity to connect with the runners and the triathlon community.

“It created this idea of there are some really good things children can learn from triathlons like there’s a certain discipline and confidence needed to prepare for and complete a triathlon and all the accomplishment that comes with that.

“To this day, I am astounded that they had the ability, the strength, to kind of pursue that, in the sense of all that loss and grief. It’s an amazing testament to Becky and Steve.”

The non-profit status was approved in September 2013. In the summer of 2014, the first kids triathlon was held in Monroe. Since then, over 4,500 kids have gone through triathlon training and triathlons in Connecticut, Rhode Island and North Carolina.

Starting from scratch

When Rebecca started biking, she and Stephen, who bike together regularly now, could barely make it five miles. In 2015, Rebecca completed her first triathlon, a women’s sprint race at Winding Trails in Farmington. She was hooked, even though she still doesn’t like running. She’s completed a dozen triathlons since, either individually or as a relay team member.

She was supposed to compete in the half-Ironman in 2020 but the races were all canceled due to COVID-19. She did complete the distance on her own in the fall. A few weeks later, she was biking with Stephen when she fell and broke both of her wrists, so the half-Ironman wasn’t going to happen in 2021.

2022 was the year.

Jim O’Rourke, an Ironman triathlete and the CEO of the Greater Waterbury YMCA, has competed with and supported Rebecca in her triathlon endeavors. He signed up to go to Waco with her.

“We connected at the Race 4 Chase program at the Y,” O’Rourke said. “When Rebecca says this is what we’re doing, I say, ‘OK, let’s do it.’ She said she wanted to do a half-Ironman.

“It was the most amazing experience. My only goal was to make sure she finished before the cutoff. Through the whole race, it was all about Chase. Every time I would yell at her or swear at her or push her, she said it was in Chase’s memory because he can’t do it. We got her home by 57 seconds. You can’t make that up.”

It was raining on the morning of Oct. 16 in Waco. Rebecca had picked the race because it was a beginner-friendly course, flat and fast.

She panicked in the swim, then settled down.

“I know I’m a good swimmer, but I honestly thought I was going to drown, there’s so many people and so many arms, there’s waves I wasn’t expecting and then it was raining,” she said. “You’re trying to breathe and the rain’s going in your mouth, you’re like, ‘What the hell …’”

O’Rourke kept telling her she was fine.

“Once I got to the run, there was no more rain,” she said. “I didn’t overheat on the bike. The only part that bothered me was the hills, they said this was flat.”

By the time she got to the 13.1-mile run — her least favorite part — she wasn’t feeling great.

“ There was some serious pain right under my butt cheeks,” she said. “I would just grit and I would be like, I’m doing it, I’m doing it. We had come so far.”

Erin was waiting for her at the finish line. Stephen and Brittany were at home getting updates on their phones.

“We were sweating,” Brittany said. “We were at my uncle’s birthday. We didn’t know if she knew about the [cutoff] time.”

“We were like, ‘Oh, she’s doing good. … Oh, she’s not doing good now,’” Stephen said.

“It gives an estimated time she would come in and it had her coming in two minutes after the cutoff time,” Erin said. “I was texting my dad, ‘If she doesn’t make it across the finish line, I don’t want to fly home with her. She’s going to be miserable.’ Then she came. She talked for like 30 minutes and then moseyed on over and said, ‘That sucked.’”

Rebecca finished in 8 hours, 29 minutes, 3 seconds. The cutoff time was 8:30.

“You should have just taken her boarding pass if she didn’t [make it] and you come home and leave her there,” Brittany said. “Just give her a week to simmer.”

“No matter what, I was going to finish,” Rebecca said.

Holidays are the hardest

In the aftermath of a summer of Race 4 Chase triathlons and the high of finishing the half-Ironman, the end of fall and winter is hard for the Kowalskis, like all the Sandy Hook families dreading the arrival of Dec. 14, 10 years after the tragedy.

“Any time we have a holiday,” Stephen said.

Chase’s 17th birthday was on Halloween.

“Definitely more in October, November … December is the worst,” Erin said.

“Once it starts to get dark and colder … we’re on such a high from the foundation all summer,” Brittany said. “Once you get a moment for yourself … it’s like, ‘Oh, OK. Now it’s Chase’s birthday.’

“I’ll just sit and think of life events that are going to be coming up, seeing all the kids going to Homecoming and prom. There are times when it hits you really hard. It would have been so nice to know what it would have been like instead of having to plan a fundraising event to celebrate his 18th birthday.”

For more information on the CMAK Foundation and Race 4 Chase, go to cmakfoundation.org .

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .