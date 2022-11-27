Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaylen Warren Expects to Return for Falcons Game
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren missed the first game of his first NFL season in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, the but the undrafted rookie says he'll be back this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Warren told reporters in Pittsburgh that he's been cleared to return...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Place Focus On What Lies Ahead
View the original article to see embedded media. The calendar page will soon turn to December, typically a month in which Giants fans, at least in recent years, have gone into full-blown mock draft mode after the team's follies sent them to elimination from the postseason picture by Thanksgiving. There...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Goedert Gives Positive Update on Shoulder Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert was in the locker room Wednesday without a sling on his injured shoulder and noted that he's feeling good and hopes to be ready to play when he's eligible to come off injured reserve, which would be Dec. 18 at Chicago. Goedert...
AP source: Rose Bowl agrees to clear way for CFP expansion
Rose Bowl game organizers informed College Football Playoff officials Wednesday they are willing to alter agreements for the 2024 and ’25 seasons, clearing the way for the CFP to expand to 12 teams. A person with knowledge of the discussions between game organizers and CFP officials told The Associated...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 13 Rankings: Quarterbacks
I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason. The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wednesday Injury Report: Ben Jones Back at His Spot
NASHVILLE – Two games without Ben Jones is a long stretch. The longest any team has endured, in fact. It does not look as if the Tennessee Titans will have to go through a third. Jones was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, according to the first official injury...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NHL Stat Pack: Bruins Streak, Blackhawks Slide and Kraken Surge
Welcome back to another edition of the NHL Stat Pack, which digs into some of the most intriguing numbers around the league. This week, we'll take a look at the Boston Bruins' record-setting dominance at TD Garden, prompt the Chicago Blackhawks to show some mercy and explore the trade market for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews and ponder just how good the Seattle Kraken could be if they sorted out their penalty killing.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He’s Very Fast’: Lions React to Jameson Williams First Practice
Rookie Jameson Williams is nearing his NFL debut after missing most of the season while rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. He returned to practice last week and could debut either this week or the next. “He’s fast,” Jared Goff told reporters on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Florida QB Jalen Kitna Arrested on Wednesday
Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 pm ET on Wednesday, November 30. Charges were not immediately made available for Kitna's arrest. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, signed with Florida as a member of the 2021 recruiting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week with six players not participating. Among those who didn’t practice Wednesday include CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (hip), C Corey Linsley (concussion), OLB Khalil Mack (rest), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nets’ Ben Simmons Out With Calf Injury
Nets guard Ben Simmons is expected to miss at least the next three games, the team announced on Wednesday. Simmons was diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell, after he left Monday night’s game against the Magic early with left knee soreness. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
Wuerffel Trophy names three finalists
The Wuerffel Trophy's philanthropic legacy will live on through one of Tuesday's announced Finalists. After all, Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and Stanford defensive back Patrick Fields are all worthy ambassadors for “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” Presented each February locally at the All Sports Association Banquet, the Wuerffell...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Player Makes Bold Prediction About Tee Higgins: ‘I’m Gonna Lock Him Down’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Chiefs on Sunday to improve to 8-4 on the season and keep pace in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati beat Kansas City twice last season, including in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals' win was a big reason why the Chiefs re-tooled their defense this offseason. They added multiple young players to their secondary in the draft and also signed safety Justin Reid.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pacers, Kings Enjoying Success After Blockbuster Trade
In Indiana, where Tyrese Haliburton is leading the NBA in assists, the team is happy. Ecstatic, really. The Pacers, a preseason candidate to finish at the bottom of the standings, are in the thick of the conference playoff race, with Haliburton the leading reason why. It was Andrew Nembhard’s shot that beat the Lakers on Monday, but it was Haliburton’s offensive rebound, clock awareness and frozen rope of a pass that set him up for it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts are reeling after consecutive home losses. This week is a chance to regroup as they go back on the road for another primetime matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. As both teams hit the practice field to begin the week of on-field preparation, the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Report Card: True Talent Level Becomes Apparent
The Bears and Trevor Siemian operated the offense Sunday without injured Justin Fields about as close to the way coordinator Luke Getsy has designed it this year. "Obviously, coming out there and really operating the offense the way we expected him to those first couple drives, it's realy a good sign that he was ready," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of the Bears backup. "He was ready to go. Luke did a nice job preparing him to get ready to go."
Comments / 0