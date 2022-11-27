ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida man finds his voice, business through art and typewriter poetry

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Marquis Lee crafts custom poems on his typewriter at the Orlando Farmers Market at Lake Eola Park on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Although words are Marquis Lee’s specialty, he struggles to find the nouns and adjectives to adequately and accurately describe himself. There’s too much to contain in a sentence.

“I’m still finding myself as far as the arts go because I have so many different things that I do,” he said. “I consider myself a multidisciplinary visionary artist. I delve into photography, a bit of videography, typewriter poetry, spoken word poetry, performance poetry and painting as well.”

Many of these myriad media Lee has long enjoyed as passions and hobbies. Now, he’s finding a way to make a living for his family and himself through his words, paintbrushes and creative energy.

Lee can often be found set up with his typewriter at Lake Eola Park during the Orlando Farmers Market on Sundays, joined by his son Amir, 6, his partner Jennifer Sunseri and their son Nazir, just shy of 1 year old. Sometimes Sunseri will make balloon animals, adding to the artistry of the family.

A question prompts passersby: “Would you like a custom poem?”

After a brief conversation and a chosen topic or word — baby boy, build, healing, anew, dreams, hope, coffee, divine, education, magic — Lee gets to work, his fingers frantic as he meditates and phrases marinate in his mind.

Most come together in minutes, though occasionally a curveball comes his way. “Squid” was the prompt thrown to Lee by one visitor.

“What is a sentinel?” he asks, swimming through a sea of words, fishing for one to pair with ventricles.

It seems like a stumper, but as he has overcome other challenges in his life, Lee rises to the occasion.

With eight arms and two tentacles and constant blood rushing through my open ventricles...

A sentinel of the sea, it’s not too often you will see me...

As ink rushes... Gushes from my vessel to keep me from those trying to eat me

But they can’t keep me from growing... flowing

Showing how my existence is relevant to the planet in its entirety...

And I’m often thought of... as you can see

This poem is inspired by thee

The road not taken

Growing up on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lee surrounded himself with fellow creatives and friends who aspired to be rappers. From an early age, he remembers playing with colors and drawing before discovering writing.

“I guess we can consider it a troubled area if you will. A lot of people don’t have much guidance, there aren’t plenty of things to do in that area. So you find ways to keep yourself busy,” Lee said. “I was writing rhymes and that evolved into spoken word poetry. I didn’t even know that existed until 2012 or 2013.”

He found ways to mentor youth in the community through a nonprofit and inspire creativity around him. But the birth of Lee’s son changed his life and brought him south with fatherhood at the forefront of his mind.

“All of my artistry pretty much went to the back burner. I just did it as a pastime, as a hobby,” he said.

Lee worked on flooring, baseboards, drywall and painting as a carpenter but found that he wanted to be in control of his own destiny.

“I wanted to stop having my pockets depend on a supervisor who didn’t like my work or employees who don’t get along or the environment,” he said. “I decided to take all the arts that I have and try to monetize them to the best of my ability. I’ve been able to make it work so far.”

A means of survival

It’s easy to see the kind of joy and emotion brought about by Lee’s typewriter poems at Lake Eola. Some recipients of his gift of words are nearly moved to tears. While that part is rewarding, Lee is also flexing his creative muscles as a means of providing for his family.

“I’m doing this with the intention of survival,” he said. “The impact of my words doesn’t really settle in until the end of the night or I’m watching the video again. But in the moment, I’m thinking, ‘I have to do this so I can take care of my family.’”

Sunseri is not just a partner in life but in business, too. Between posting to Instagram, helping with events, playing with the kids, making balloon animals, working on hair and hosting her own events (such as Jenba, her own brand of Zumba), she wears a lot of hats.

“The fact that we can do it in the first place is pretty inspiring. Every day, we meet new people and have new opportunities,” Sunseri said. “That’s always something that inspires us to ask, ‘How are we going to make this more efficient? How is it going to be a better time for everyone?”

Manifesting

Almost six months into making these creative endeavors a full-time job, Lee is finding that his well of words never runs dry and there’s an excitement to sharing his art.

“The same emotions you get from being afraid are similar to the emotion that you get in excitement,” he said. “You get a line of people, you get about five to 10 poems lined up that you have to keep organized and type them all out.”

Lee doesn’t know exactly to what or whom to attribute his “gift,” but he expresses gratitude for his artistic abilities.

“We spell words. Words are used in spells, spells are used to manifest. With that being said, words in themselves hold power,” he said. “I tap into that source and it provides me with an endless amount of combinations.”

Under the umbrella of Xyz Arts, Lee and Sunseri host a “Paint, Poetry and Picnic in the Park” at Lake Eola where visitors can learn how to paint and take a completed canvas home with them. In the future, Lee hopes to delve further into performance poetry, commissioned poems and classes with a larger audience.

In the meantime, he can still be found at the farmers market and other Central Florida venues with his trusty typewriter and mighty words.

“Each time I’m trying to make the best poem I can make for them every single time,” Lee said. “I have yet to reach a moment where I’m running out of things to say.”

To connect with Xyz Arts, visit @xyzarts7 on Instagram or view a digital business card: hihello.me/p/10354165-448a-4dd9-87cd-522868535eb9 .

