Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa
• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
Nostalgic 3-day festival offers holiday fun in Vandergrift
When people call Denise Lewandowski “Crazy Christmas Lady,” she considers it a compliment. Lewandowski, of Vandergrift, proudly embraces her holiday moniker. She wore a sweatshirt with that phrase on it while preparing Wednesday for a big holiday event this weekend in Vandergrift. She talked about her passion for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays
The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
uncoveringpa.com
Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA
I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
Scottdale house tour will offer peek at Greystone Manor renovation
Participants taking Scottdale’s Christmas House Tour will get a peek inside a landmark residence dating back to the early 20th century that is in the midst of an extensive restoration. They’ll also have the chance to visit four other standout dwellings in the community as well as one of...
wbut.com
Winners Of Christmas Parade Released
Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
kidsburgh.org
33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!
Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
Westmoreland fire damages pool house; Occupants of nearby 911 center smelled smoke
A fire call that came in early this morning in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, brought out a number of fire departments. The fire chief told Channel 11 it all started with the smell of smoke in the 911 dispatch center. The fire turned out to be at a two-story pool...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado
Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.
Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
This 17-acre estate in Peters Township is for sale for almost $6M - Photos
A 17-acre estate is currently for sale in Peters Township for nearly $6 million. The property is located at 514 Justabout Road. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, amongst other features. It is listed with Karen Marshall of the Karen Marshall Group, Keller Williams Realty. The Colorado Stone home...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers
Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
Jersey Mike’s shores up a new Pittsburgh location
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s is surfacing again in Pittsburgh’s South Hills. The new site is 1614 Cochran Road, a retail plaza that also includes a Chipotle Mexican Grill and is located in Scott Township, sandwiched between Green Tree and Mount Lebanon. According to...
wtae.com
