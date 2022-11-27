ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: craft show, wreath and live greens sale, breakfast with Santa

• The Greensburg Art Center will sponsor a bus trip Dec. 14 to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Special exhibits will include Sargent and Spain, Vermeer’s Secrets of Venice and Capaccio’s Italian Art. The bus will leave at 5:30 a.m. from the art center, arrive at the museum at about 10:15 a.m. and leave Washington at 5 p.m. The museum has three cafés available for lunch and there will be a dinner stop on the way home. Cost: $59. Details: Mary Koynok, 724-961-6700.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park woman’s club gives back for holidays

The Ruthfred Acres Woman’s Club in Bethel Park welcomed the holiday season with a spirit of thanksgiving and giving back. Donations of 52 toys for children of veterans associated with Operation Troop Appreciation were collected at the club’s Nov. 8 meeting, during which members also were given the opportunity to select items to be purchased and given to a family in need for Christmas.
BETHEL PARK, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Driving Through the Festive Christmas Light Up Celebration in Clinton, PA

I’ve checked out many drive-through holiday lights in PA over the years, but for several reasons, the Christmas Light Up Celebration in western Allegheny County is among my favorites. The Christmas Light Up Celebration is set up in Clinton Community Park in Clinton, PA, which is just a few...
CLINTON, PA
wbut.com

Winners Of Christmas Parade Released

Thousands gathered in downtown Butler Saturday night to kick off the holiday season. The annual Spirit of Christmas Parade drew a big crowd for the City of Butler’s only nighttime parade. Over 60 entries participated, ranging from youth sports teams to local businesses. The Parade will also soon be...
BUTLER, PA
kidsburgh.org

33 kid-friendly holiday events in Pittsburgh — many of them free!

Photo above by Yevhen Buzuk used by permission via Unsplash. The most wonderful time of the year is here, and the Pittsburgh community finds dozens of ways to celebrate. From miniature trains, laser lights and a menorah parade to a holiday sweater drive, cookies with Santa and Kwanzaa fun for all, there are so many holiday events in Pittsburgh for folks of all ages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

St. Mary's in New Kensington reopens 2 years after sustaining damage in tornado

Denise Zellefrow’s mother was baptized in this very church 100 years ago. Tillie Stelmach was married in it in 1953. Patty Solobak buried her husband here in 2012. Nearly everyone who attended the reopening of St. Mary of Czestochowa church in New Kensington on Sunday had a personal story about the 110-year-old building and the impact it had on their lives.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Orange glow seen in sky around Beaver County cracker plant

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Daycation: Steubenville, Ohio, boasts world's largest display of life-sized nutcrackers

Experience a whimsical and traditional holiday walking tour of 200 life-sized nutcrackers on display in historic Steubenville, Ohio, located about 40 miles from downtown Pittsburgh. The Steubenville Nutcracker Village offers a free, 24/7 nutcracker self-guided outdoor tour opportunity through Jan. 7. Billed as the world’s largest collection of life-sized nutcrackers,...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

