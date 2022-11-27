MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — People in Beaver County are concerned after seeing an orange glow in the sky. Two weeks ago, the mammoth Shell cracker plant in Beaver County went operational after years of planning and construction. On Monday night, Bob Schmetzer with the watchdog group Eyes on Shell captured video of the orange sky.KDKA-TV viewers posted pictures near the plant and from Brighton Township and Freedom. One man said he saw the glow from Wexford.The Treemarchis live behind the plant. The Potter Township family is dealing with noise issues and now have air and water concerns."We've had this more than...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO