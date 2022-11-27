Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
KVAL
Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16
EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
KVAL
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
KVAL
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
KVAL
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
KVAL
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
KVAL
World Cup fever continues in Lane County
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — With the U.S. having their soccer tournament life on the line, dozens gathered at PublicHouse in Springfield to watch as they took on Iran in a win or go home match Tuesday morning. In the thirty-eighth minute, winger Christian Pulisic scored what would be the go...
KVAL
HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
KVAL
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
KVAL
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
KVAL
Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
KVAL
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
KVAL
Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
KVAL
Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
KVAL
ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather
After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed. The Oregon Department of...
KVAL
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
KVAL
Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
KVAL
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
KVAL
Holiday shopping season kicks off at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday shopping season has kicked off at Valley River Center in Eugene. Our newsroom visited a handful of stores Monday. Managers we spoke with say staffing isn't a major concern, and that inflation isn't keeping shoppers away. "Honestly, I think that people want to have...
KVAL
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
Comments / 0