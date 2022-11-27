ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16

EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oakland wins 2A state football title

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
OAKLAND, OR
KVAL

World Cup fever continues in Lane County

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — With the U.S. having their soccer tournament life on the line, dozens gathered at PublicHouse in Springfield to watch as they took on Iran in a win or go home match Tuesday morning. In the thirty-eighth minute, winger Christian Pulisic scored what would be the go...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

HazMat incident at 13th & University in Eugene sends 1 to hospital

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is responding to a HazMat incident at 13th and University avenues in Eugene. The incident is contained to one building and there is no threat to the public at this time, the fire department stated. The building and surrounding buildings have...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Non-injury two vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a funeral hearse was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99, Wednesday morning, November 30. EPD says the crash was blocking traffic on Highway 99; a Eugene Police Community Service Officer responded to assist with traffic issues. The two vehicles were eventually moved to the Brew and Cue parking lot.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Found, suspect photo released: Vehicle stolen from worksite

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports that the vehicle was spotted by a local landscaper on Hawthorne and Doris near River Avenue, parked in front of a home. Police also released a photo of the person seen taking the vehicle:. Original Story:. EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

ODOT: slow down and check routes amid inclement weather

After the heavy wind and rain storm Tuesday evening, Eugene Police say they have only responded to one crash so far. It involved two vehicles, with one belonging to a funeral home. It happened on Highway 99 just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were unharmed. The Oregon Department of...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene-area gas prices seeing steady decline

EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy reports that average gas prices in Eugene have fallen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy surveys 78 stations in Eugene. This average puts prices in Eugene 45.6 cents/gallon lower than a month ago and 59.2 cents/gallon higher than a year ago. The...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit

EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Holiday shopping season kicks off at Valley River Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The holiday shopping season has kicked off at Valley River Center in Eugene. Our newsroom visited a handful of stores Monday. Managers we spoke with say staffing isn't a major concern, and that inflation isn't keeping shoppers away. "Honestly, I think that people want to have...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy