ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10

By Greg LaRose
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNOqi_0jOutxdU00

Voters talk outside a polling place at Edward Hynes Charter School in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood on Nov. 8, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway.

Amendment 1

This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that would prohibit anyone who is not a citizen of the United States from voting. While some cities in other states have allowed non-citizens to vote, there have been no such attempts do so here.

The state legislature crafts voting laws in Louisiana, and local governments cannot approve rules that would go against those statutes. The amendment, while seemingly unnecessary, would place the specific ban on non-residents in the state constitution.

Louisiana elections: Important dates

Amendment 2

The governor appoints six of the seven members of State Civil Service Commission, a panel that shapes policy for classified state employees. They also rule on disciplinary matters and and appeals when civil service employees challenge their dismissal.

Presidents of the state’s universities nominate members for the Civil Service Commission, with no additional vetting beyond the governor’s consideration. Amendment 2 would subject the governor’s picks to a review of the Louisiana Senate.

Members of many other state boards also require Senate approval, but critics of this proposal argue senators could let politics – rather than qualifications – influence their decisions.

Amendment 3

The makeup of the State Police Commission is similar to the Civil Service board, with the governor picking six of its seven members. Amendment 3 would require Senate approval for the governor’s designees as well.

The call for additional scrutiny of the panel comes after recent controversial incidents in which troopers have seen few to no repercussions. They include the in-custody death of Black motorist Ronald Greene after being pulled over by white members of State Police.

Here, too, there is concern that adding the Senate to the review process for the State Police Commission would insert politics and backroom negotiations without public input.

Find a thorough overview of the three proposed amendments from the Public Affairs Research Council .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 11

user 9855
3d ago

the senate can't be any more political than the governor

Reply(5)
8
Related
KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital

Just across the Mississippi River bridge from Natchez are the Louisiana towns of Vidalia, Ferriday and other communities where there are people who have health care coverage through the expansion of Medicaid. Those Louisianans, if they are in the correct Medicaid health care network, can obtain medical services across the bridge in Mississippi at Merit […] The post Louisianans on Medicaid expansion can get care across river at Natchez hospital appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NATCHEZ, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy

A state panel has three weeks left to wrap up work on draft legislation to protect workers who use medical marijuana. Before then, members hope to get feedback from a very influential business lobbying group, without which approval of the proposals is unlikely.  Louisiana’s Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force met Tuesday with a Dec. […] The post LABI input, or lack of it, likely to shape medical marijuana workplace policy appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer

Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Highest and Lowest Paid Parishes in Louisiana – Ranked

Incomes are rising across the nation and in Louisiana, workers are making nearly 7% more than we were pulling in a year ago. The latest federal data shows the average income in the Bayou State for 2021 was $54,217. This compares to $50,809 in 2020. This puts Louisiana at #41 in the nation for salaries. The national average is $64,143.
LOUISIANA STATE
Highway 98.9

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Can Warnock or Walker win over the 81,000 Georgians who voted for the Libertarian in November?

What is to become of the 81,278 voters who marked their ballots for Libertarian Chase Oliver in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race? Will those voters return to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker? Those 81,278 Georgians could sway the pivotal Senate race, but there are doubts among experts […] The post Can Warnock or Walker win over the 81,000 Georgians who voted for the Libertarian in November? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
GEORGIA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy