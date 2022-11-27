Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16
EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year
EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oakland wins 2A state football title
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
Oregon couple linked to fentanyl death sentenced to federal prison for dealing drugs
An Oregon couple known for dealing drugs was sentenced to federal prison time Tuesday after they were linked to a fentanyl poisoning death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Brian Ramos, 49, was sentenced to 70 months in prison while his wife, 41-year-old Christine Ramos,...
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
One fatality in fiery Coburg Road crash; driver fled scene, captured after manhunt
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road north of Eugene Sunday night, the Lane County Sheriff's Office has announced. The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27, on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff's...
Eugene Police offers tips to keep your packages from getting stolen this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — With holidays already fast approaching, many people are taking advantage of deals online to make their holiday shopping a little easier. But when all of those packages arrive at your door, Eugene Police warn to keep an eye out for thieves. EPD says that often times...
Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
City of Roseburg maintains high credit rating, City reports
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.
