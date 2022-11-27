ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kpic

Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16

EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oakland wins 2A state football title

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
OAKLAND, OR
kpic

Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Christmas season kicks off in Douglas County with annual lighting of tree

ROSEBURG, Ore. — As the holiday season continues to kick off around Oregon this weekend, Roseburg's beloved Christmas tree was lit up Sunday evening in downtown. Hundreds in Douglas County stopped by the county courthouse for the 39th annual Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Ran in partnership by the...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit

EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kpic

City of Roseburg maintains high credit rating, City reports

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has maintained its high credit rating with a leading bond credit rating business, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Moody’s Investor Service, a leading provider of credit ratings for public finance issuers, issued its annual comment on the City of Roseburg and confirmed its credit rating for the City as an Aa3 with no outlook.
ROSEBURG, OR

