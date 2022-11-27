Read full article on original website
Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight (November 24, 2022)? Episode details for ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’
Is “Grey’s Anatomy” on tonight (November 24, 2022)? NO. Instead, ABC is airing a three-hour block of Thanksgiving-themed “America’s Funniest Home Videos” episodes that the family will surely enjoy. The long-running medical drama is currently in the midst of a three-month hiatus and will return on February 23, 2023 for an hour titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.” That episode will feature a tearful goodbye to lead actress Ellen Pompeo, who is temporarily leaving the program, though she’s expected to return for the finale. Watch the Season 19, Episode 7 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about...
New on Paramount+ December 2022: Mariah Carey, ‘1883,’ and More
Whether you’re on the hunt for a Christmas special, one of 2022’s biggest releases, or a new Taylor Sheridan show, Paramount+ has got you covered. No, the streamer is not just Yellowstone and the many spinoffs—though Paramount+ has plenty of Sheridan content. It’s also home to a handful of classic movies and new series—including a few big ones coming in December.First on the radar is 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff set to follow the Dutton family in between 1883 and the original Kevin Costner-starring show. Instead of Costner and Tim McGraw, now we’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the...
Some ‘Survivor 43’ Fans Think The Drowning Challenge Should’ve Ended Differently
'Survivor 43' fans react to a surprising call that Jeff Probst made at the end of the drowning challenge.
‘Love & Marriage: D.C.’: Meet the Couple Replacing Monique and Chris Samuels
Monique and Chris Samuels left 'RHOP' after four seasons and eventually landed at OWN in 'Love & Marriage: D.C.' They appeared in the show for one season.
'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star
Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
