ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight (November 24, 2022)? Episode details for ‘I’ll Follow the Sun’

Is “Grey’s Anatomy” on tonight (November 24, 2022)? NO. Instead, ABC is airing a three-hour block of Thanksgiving-themed “America’s Funniest Home Videos” episodes that the family will surely enjoy. The long-running medical drama is currently in the midst of a three-month hiatus and will return on February 23, 2023 for an hour titled “I’ll Follow the Sun.” That episode will feature a tearful goodbye to lead actress Ellen Pompeo, who is temporarily leaving the program, though she’s expected to return for the finale. Watch the Season 19, Episode 7 video trailer above and read on for everything to know about...
TheDailyBeast

New on Paramount+ December 2022: Mariah Carey, ‘1883,’ and More

Whether you’re on the hunt for a Christmas special, one of 2022’s biggest releases, or a new Taylor Sheridan show, Paramount+ has got you covered. No, the streamer is not just Yellowstone and the many spinoffs—though Paramount+ has plenty of Sheridan content. It’s also home to a handful of classic movies and new series—including a few big ones coming in December.First on the radar is 1923, another Yellowstone spinoff set to follow the Dutton family in between 1883 and the original Kevin Costner-starring show. Instead of Costner and Tim McGraw, now we’ve got Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren at the...
Parade

'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star

Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy