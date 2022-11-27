Read full article on original website
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One Illinois Man Wants to Take You On An Underground Tour of Chicago’s Finest Rats
Chicago, Illinois is full of beautiful architecture, history, interesting people, and places, and one Chicagoan wants to give you a tour of all of it...including the city's underground rats. Unique Walking Tours of Chicago. See this fella?. His name is Mike, and his business, Tours With Mike, offers some of...
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors up
Speakeasies were once the only way Chicagoans could enjoy a little nightlife while they drank prohibited booze in the 1920s and early 1930s. Although alcohol is no longer banned, and bars are plentiful, our fascination with the speakeasy remains.
fashionweekdaily.com
The Art Of Being Sterling “Steelo” Brim
How can you summarize Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s career in a box with a neat little bow on it? Well, you can’t—and that’s intentional. Never one to accept what he could or couldn’t achieve, the Chicago native has forged a dynamic career that spans television, music, podcasting, producing, and more—thanks to his can-do attitude and larger-than-life charisma. But if you want to know what’s really inspiring him these days, beyond his love for the entertainment industry, it’s his impressive and thought-provoking art collection. Let’s just say, we had a lot to talk about. Here’s where it started—and where it’s going.
onekindesign.com
This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details
Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque
The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
Austin Weekly News
West Side Lives
While attending a poetry jam at the North Austin Chicago library on Saturday, Nov. 26, I listened to Arystine Danner, the branch manager and adult librarian, read a short story about her mom. You’re over a writing group here at the library?. I am. It’s called Write About It....
Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove
MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States
Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
seniorresource.com
Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!
Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
wgnradio.com
What happens to bugs in the winter?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Austin Weekly News
Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced
The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
Mayor Lightfoot travels to high-crime neighborhoods, holds roundtables to hear from community voices
CHICAGO — Marcellus Moore, a former member of the Vice Lords, has spent time in jail and on the streets of Chicago’s West Side. He’s seen it all — poverty, crime and incarceration. But inside of the Firehouse Community Art Center in North Lawndale, he witnessed something he’d never seen before. A Chicago mayor in […]
blockclubchicago.org
15-Year-Old Chicago Activist Jahkil Jackson Giving Away 10,000 ‘Blessing Bags’ To Those In Need Tuesday
CHATHAM — Fifteen-year-old activist Jahkil Jackson is leading a Giving Tuesday effort to distribute more than 10,000 bags of essential supplies to unhoused people across 60 cities, including his home town of Chicago. The distribution will be led by 425 youth volunteers nationwide. The Chicago giveaway kicks off at...
fox32chicago.com
Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
Longtime members of Chicago Catholic church sad to see beloved statue removed
CHICAGO - Tears were shed Tuesday as work began to remove a beloved statue from a shuttered Catholic Church in Pilsen. The statue is being moved from the old St. Adalbert's on 17th Street to St. Paul's, which is about 10 blocks away. Those two congregations have been consolidated. The...
tmpresale.com
Ice Cube at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond Jan 28th, 2023 – presale passcode
TMPresale.com has just released the brand new Ice Cube presale password 😀. While this short presale opportunity is on, you can order tickets for Ice Cube in advance of the public. If you fail to order your tickets to Ice Cube’s show in Hammond, IN during the pre-sale you might...
Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles
CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
rejournals.com
Essex closes $1.5 million Gold Coast property
Chicago-based multifamily brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the purchase and sale of 67 W. Chestnut St., a rare middle-market multi-family property located in Chicago’s Near North District. A local investor hired Brian Keegan and Matt Feo to exclusively market the four-unit property for sale. The marketing...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Youngest Mayoral Hopeful, Ja’Mal Green, Wants Cops, Not Taxpayers, To Pay For Police Misconduct
BRONZEVILLE — As the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, Ja’Mal Green knows he has a long road ahead. Still, the 27-year-old activist remains undaunted and believes his youth can be an asset. Green, a father of three, joins a crowded race that could put up to 11...
