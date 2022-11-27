ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fashionweekdaily.com

The Art Of Being Sterling “Steelo” Brim

How can you summarize Sterling “Steelo” Brim’s career in a box with a neat little bow on it? Well, you can’t—and that’s intentional. Never one to accept what he could or couldn’t achieve, the Chicago native has forged a dynamic career that spans television, music, podcasting, producing, and more—thanks to his can-do attitude and larger-than-life charisma. But if you want to know what’s really inspiring him these days, beyond his love for the entertainment industry, it’s his impressive and thought-provoking art collection. Let’s just say, we had a lot to talk about. Here’s where it started—and where it’s going.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

This beyond spectacular house in Chicago has drool-worthy details

Patrick Murphy Builders in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company were commissioned to create this gorgeous transitional-style house located in Chicago, Illinois. The homeowners are creative and easy-going, wanting a home that is comfortable yet stylish for entertaining. Inside you will find beautifully detailed living spaces that are bright and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque

The Buttcracker: A Nutcracker Burlesque is back this holiday season with the sixth edition of Chicago’s favorite alternative holiday show, a twist on the original story. Producer Jaq Seifert and director Miguel Long join us now with the details. December 1st – 31st. Greenhouse Theater Center. 2257 N....
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

West Side Lives

While attending a poetry jam at the North Austin Chicago library on Saturday, Nov. 26, I listened to Arystine Danner, the branch manager and adult librarian, read a short story about her mom. You’re over a writing group here at the library?. I am. It’s called Write About It....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Actor, comedian Chevy Chase ushers in Christmas in Morton Grove

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — The star of a Christmas classic helped light up Morton Grove Tuesday night. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase lit the Christmas lights at the Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant on Dempster. SEE ALSO: Christmas Every Day spreads cheer all year long The actor even recreated the famous scene from the […]
MORTON GROVE, IL
Black Enterprise

Sneaker and Streetwear Retailer SNIPES Launches ‘We All Eat’ Initiative To Tackle Food Insecurity and Nutrition Scarcity in the United States

Today, leading sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES will launch “We All Eat,” an initiative created to tackle the problem of food deserts throughout the United States. Joining forces with local organizations, “We All Eat” will provide capital support, operational manpower, and innovation solutions to address the lack of healthy food options in communities throughout the country. As part of the initiative, the brand has partnered with Dion’s Chicago Dream and CookUnity to provide fresh produce and nutritious meals to those in need.
seniorresource.com

Oakbrook Estates and 5 More Mobile Home Parks Near Chicago!

Did you know that approximately 22 million people live in mobile home parks? They can be a great option for retirement living, but many older adults don’t know where to begin their search. Fortunately, you’re already in the right place! If you’re looking for a senior-friendly mobile home park, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of the top 6 highest-rated mobile home parks near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What happens to bugs in the winter?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/19/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to explain where bugs go during the winter, and shares that they do NOT die off rather go into Diapause. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Finalists for Lake/Kedzie project announced

The Chicago Department of Planning and Development (DPD) released a short list of architectural firms and developers to build three mixed-use buildings near the Kedzie/Lake Green Line ‘L’ station – and many of them are no strangers to the city’s efforts to bring developments to the historically neglected West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Essex closes $1.5 million Gold Coast property

Chicago-based multifamily brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the purchase and sale of 67 W. Chestnut St., a rare middle-market multi-family property located in Chicago’s Near North District. A local investor hired Brian Keegan and Matt Feo to exclusively market the four-unit property for sale. The marketing...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing woman on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman last week on a CTA platform on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old is accused of forcefully stealing property from a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 23 at the 47th Street Red Line station, according to police. The teen...
CHICAGO, IL

