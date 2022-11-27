I normally don’t accept invitations to connect with someone on LinkedIn unless they are from Charlotte and the surrounding area. This invitation was different. It was from the chief operating officer of a sister rescue mission in Oregon. I received the invitation the morning of Nov. 3 (That’s important. Remember that date). A few hours later I received a LinkedIn communication from him. He explained he was in Charlotte for a conference that was being held beginning Nov. 3 (did you remember that date) through Nov. 5 and wanted to know if we could get together.

