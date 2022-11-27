Read full article on original website
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews commissioners to discuss taxes and trees
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Board of Commissioners will convene twice today for meetings. The 5:30 p.m. meeting will pertain to the “development of and possible text amendments related to the Entertainment District.”. The 7 p.m. meeting will include updates on the tree canopy, Mecklenburg County 2023 property revaluation...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte City Council to consider awarding business grants
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will convene at 6:30 p.m. today to discuss awarding three business investment grants:. • $959,426 over seven years to Bosch Rexroth Corporation as its approaches the development of a site and high-tech equipment off Tyvola Road. • $725,981 over seven years to Solve...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews mayor is recovering from COVID-19
MATTHEWS – Mayor John Higdon is recovering from COVID-19 and hopes to return from isolation in time to enjoy some of the town’s holiday programming. Higdon was not at town hall Nov. 28 for the commissioners meeting but he did attend virtually. “The reason I’m not with you...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Pineville Town Council to discuss police workload, fire station
PINEVILLE – Pineville Town Council will convene at 6 p.m. to discuss the workload of the police department and funding for a new fire station. The N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police assessed the police department from Jan. 1 2018 to June 30 2022 and determined Pineville needs 56 patrol officers, eight detectives, 16 telecommunicators and one or two administrative support positions.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Dry Pro to match Giving Tuesday donations to Charlotte Rescue Mission
CHARLOTTE – Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace Specialists, A Groundworks Company, has come alongside Charlotte Rescue Mission to help combat addiction. Dry Pro has agreed to match all gifts given to the nonprofit on Giving Tuesday up to $25,000. “We all know someone who has been affected either directly...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Stallings leaders to discuss Bleinheim Lane rezoning
STALLINGS – The Stallings Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. to go through an agenda that includes a rezoning hearing. SMB of Greenville LLC wants to rezone six parcels off Bleinheim Lane from mixed use to business center, which was what the property was zoned prior to 2018. This could allow for light industrial on the site.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wesley Chapel to host Cocoa & Carols on Dec. 10
WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw. There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rev. Tony: I’m learning to say no
I normally don’t accept invitations to connect with someone on LinkedIn unless they are from Charlotte and the surrounding area. This invitation was different. It was from the chief operating officer of a sister rescue mission in Oregon. I received the invitation the morning of Nov. 3 (That’s important. Remember that date). A few hours later I received a LinkedIn communication from him. He explained he was in Charlotte for a conference that was being held beginning Nov. 3 (did you remember that date) through Nov. 5 and wanted to know if we could get together.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews Police Department targets holiday retail theft
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department has launched an organized retail crime initiative in partnership with local stores. As part of Operation Santa Knows, police will work closely with retail loss prevention through Dec. 29 to increase reporting, investigating and solving retail theft cases. The operation is designed to...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery offers holiday photos
CHARLOTTE – MS Creations presents a multicultural holiday photography experience at Nine Eighteen Nine Studio Gallery. The event, “My Kinda Santa,” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 2 to 7 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2 to 23, within the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 700 N. Tryon St.
Comments / 0