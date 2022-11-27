Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Great Alan Faneca Recalls Last Transition in 2004 – Do You Want To Work With ‘Some Little Kid Who’s Just Out Of College’?
When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger , in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, he was expected to be the guy right away. Tommy Maddox was the starting signal-caller until he injured his elbow in Week 2 of the 2004 regular season. That opened the door for the rookie and as they say, The rest is history. Roethlisberger led the team to a 15-1 regular season record while going a record-setting 14-0 in his first year as the starter. It’s easy to look back now and say Maddox’s non-surgical injury to his elbow led to a new era of winning football, but not everyone was too thrilled at the time.
Yardbarker
Steelers Get Good News on Najee Harris Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers received positive news on the injury of running back Najee Harris, who left Week 12 with an abdominal issue. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Harris did not suffer any major injury against the Indianapolis Colts and could return as early as this week. Head coach Mike...
Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers
Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
Yardbarker
Steelers LB Devin Bush Gets More Playing Time In Week 12 Victory, But HC Mike Tomlin Implies It Wasn’t Because Of His Promising Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense put together a dominating performance in Monday Night Football’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The group is mostly healthy now, as TJ Watt is back in the lineup. His impact can’t be overstated, as shown in the Week 12 win. The team improved to 4-7, as they will likely have to win out in order to have a shot at the postseason.
FOX Sports
Pickett making steady if not flashy progress for Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett is not going to blow opponents away with arm strength. Or speed. Or stature. Or flawless decision-making. Or a quick release. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback's greatest strength may be his ability to be greater than the sum of his parts, a trait that was on full display during Monday night's 24-17 victory over Indianapolis.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson’s Odd 2022 Performance is Not What Team Paid For in Off-Season
Perhaps when the lid is placed upon the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers schedule, we can look back and have a better understanding as to how and why the season unfolded as it did. There are still six games remaining of course, so much is still up in the air. But after 11 games, it’s becoming more obvious that there is something really off when it comes to the play of fourth-year wideout, Diontae Johnson.
Rams have given up last sign of hope for Odell Beckham Jr. return
In case Los Angeles Rams needed further confirmation that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t returning, the team provided even more evidence. The Los Angeles Rams are having one of the worst Super Bowl title defenses in recent memory. After beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56, there was talk throughout the offseason about the team bringing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back after he tore his ACL in the first half of the big game. As time passed, a reunion seemed increasingly unlikely, especially when Beckham publicly claimed the team never made him an offer.
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
CBS Sports
Don't bet against Mike Tomlin's underdog Steelers, plus other best bets for Monday
Hello! It's nice to see you've emerged from your turkey coma and joined us in the world of the people who need to figure out how to return to work after a long weekend filled with food and football. I do not have this problem because I spent the entire weekend working.
d9and10sports.com
After 38 Years, 307 Wins, Clearfield’s Janocko Retiring
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Thirty-eight years. 307 wins. 16 District 9 titles. Winningest coach in District 9 history. One of 21 coaches in Pennsylvania High School Football History with 300 or more wins. Those are numbers that will never be matched in D9 history, and those are numbers that belong...
