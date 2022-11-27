to hell with Warnock, straight to the nursing home Biden, send the illegals back across the border with no regards, put the economy back in check dropping inflation, make America Great again by becoming self sufficient and truly independent. get rid of the Clinton/Obama administration behind the scenes, put Chuck Shumer and George Soroce in jail .
Not sure why he would... Warnock has voted in lockstep with Biden every single time. The fake reverend. How much money did he take from the church this year??
that's pretty much awful when you don't want anything to do with Joe Biden, but you want a past President to come back you up . that's got be humiliating for Joe and the Democrats, it's saying a lot of how terrible he's doing, that's the message he's putting out there. Warnick is a racist and a phony man of God, his ideology and beliefs are far left radical, abortion is ok, transgender rights that men should be allowed to play woman sports, ok for children to start transitioning at a very young age. he's immoral!!
