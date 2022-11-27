ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve

You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
That’s why you draft a kicker? Cleveland Browns fans are already turning on Cade York

Have fans already turned on Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York?. For fans of the Cleveland Browns, Cade York has been a name many have talked about quite often over the last few months. Ever since Andrew Berry took the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the city has been abuzz with his talents. Conversations about his pre-game warm-ups have dominated Twitter (for some reason) and this mythos that was clearly unearned developed around him. He hit a game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers and the Browns’ official Twitter account tweeted; “That’s why you draft a kicker.”
CLEVELAND, OH
