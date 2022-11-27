Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
Dan’s Daily: Crosby Coy on Outburst, Buffalo Poking Around Trade Market
The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced at the Armory rink on Monday, and coach Mike Sullivan made a slightly surprising line change and scrambled the power play again. Sidney Crosby played coy with his board-kicking outburst. The Buffalo Sabres are poking around the NHL trade market, specifically on Jacob Chychrun, and the Boston Bruins are also working hard to shed a few bucks.
That’s why you draft a kicker? Cleveland Browns fans are already turning on Cade York
Have fans already turned on Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York?. For fans of the Cleveland Browns, Cade York has been a name many have talked about quite often over the last few months. Ever since Andrew Berry took the kicker out of LSU in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the city has been abuzz with his talents. Conversations about his pre-game warm-ups have dominated Twitter (for some reason) and this mythos that was clearly unearned developed around him. He hit a game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers and the Browns’ official Twitter account tweeted; “That’s why you draft a kicker.”
